Chargers sign RB Kenjon Barner to one-year deal

SAN DIEGO -- In need of depth at running back with the departure of Danny Woodhead to the Baltimore Ravens in free agency, the Los Angeles Chargers signed scat back Kenjon Barner to a one-year deal, the team announced on Monday.

Originally selected in the sixth round of the 2013 draft by the Carolina Panthers out of the University of Oregon, Barner spent just one season with the Panthers before being traded to the Philadelphia Eagles a year later, where he was waived/injured and did not play during the 2014 season.

Barner totaled just 260 rushing yards the past two seasons with the Eagles, but he averaged a healthy 4.3 yards per carry.

Barner, 26, also averaged 30.8 yards per kick return last year for the Eagles, and the Chargers are looking for help in the return game.

The move is a return to Southern California for Barner, who played at Notre Dame High in Riverside, California.

The Chargers now have five running backs on the team’s 90-man roster in Melvin Gordon, Kenneth Farrow, Andre Williams, Derek Watt and Barner.