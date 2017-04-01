Chargers' Gus Bradley leaned on Pete Carroll after leaving Jacksonville

PHOENIX -- When Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Gus Bradley was fired as the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, one of the people he sought guidance from was Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll.

Bradley had worked for three seasons as Carroll’s defensive coordinator in Seattle before taking the head coaching job with the Jaguars in 2013. Like Bradley, Carroll had been let go as a head coach earlier in his career, both with the New York Jets and New England Patriots.

Gus Bradley took the Chargers' defensive coordinator position over the same job being offered by the Redskins and 49ers this offseason. Tim Fuller/USA TODAY Sports

Those failures ultimately helped Carroll better define his philosophy and purpose as a coach. After taking a year off, Carroll earned the job as head coach of USC in 2001. He won two national championships and seven Pac-10 titles while with the Trojans.

Carroll was eventually hired as the head coach of the Seahawks in January 2010, where he’s led the franchise to three NFC West titles and back-to-back Super Bowl appearances, including a Super Bowl championship in the 2013 season.

Bradley had plenty of options after his firing in Jacksonville, including defensive coordinator positions with the Washington Redskins and San Francisco 49ers, along with consulting jobs around the league.

Ultimately, Bradley decided the defensive coordinator position with the Chargers was the right fit.

“Really, most of our talk was about him refocusing on what he wanted to do next,” Carroll said. “We had communicated enough throughout all of it that we felt like we were on the same page pretty much, so it was just friends being friends about it.

“But he had a big decision. A lot of teams were interested in him. He had big choices to make, and he found the [Los Angeles] one was the one that fit him the best.”

Carroll said that Bradley contemplated the option to sit out a year as he had done almost two decades ago after being fired by the Patriots after the 1999 season, and the two discussed the benefits of that.

“He’s in a good place,” Carroll said. “And we’re excited about seeing him come up.”

One of the core philosophies from Carroll that Bradley adopted is playing young players sooner rather than later. Both look to get young players on the field early and try to develop them as quickly as possible, giving them an opportunity to show if they can contribute.

“It goes back to that theme of pushing everybody, everywhere that you can to see how far they can take it,” Carroll said. “You don’t know until you give them a chance. I’ve found early on that they can surprise and really complement what you are doing.

“More than that, if you push guys out early and make them show where they can fit, you can figure out they’re not ready, or you can also figure out that they are ready and you can get more information to figure out how you can get them ready to reach their potential earlier.”