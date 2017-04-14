Mike McCoy says he's a better coach after stint with Chargers

SAN DIEGO -- Compiling a 27-37 record that led to his firing at the end of the 2016 season, Mike McCoy says he’s improved at his craft after his four-year stint as the head coach of the Chargers.

McCoy, now the Denver Broncos offensive coordinator, talked with Nick Hardwick and Judson Richards of Xtra 1360 Fox Sports Radio.

“I know one thing: I’m a much better coach today than I was four years ago when I first came to San Diego,” McCoy said. “There’s a learning experience as a head coach. There’s so many things that you learn, and I think that’s really going to help me in my coaching experience moving forward. I was very fortunate to work with the offensive staff that we had here in San Diego the past four years.

“It’s a game of thievery. You find ideas. You learn things from other people. You see other teams run certain things -- certain route adjustments on certain things -- and you kind put that in your library book and apply it accordingly when you can use it at some point in time.”

Former Chargers coach Mike McCoy, now the offensive coordinator in Denver, said his family is keeping their home in San Diego. AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

McCoy has been reunited with some familiar staff members he’s worked with in the past in offensive line coach Jeff Davidson, quarterbacks coach Bill Musgrave, running backs coach Eric Studesville, receivers coach Tyke Tolbert and tight ends coach Geep Chryst. He’s also enjoyed returning to the role of offensive coordinator.

“It is great to get back to doing all of that -- sitting down in the meetings, designing everything and putting everything together again,” McCoy said.

McCoy is also serving as a sounding board for first-year head coach Vance Joseph. McCoy said current Chargers offensive coordinator Ken Whisenhunt filled a similar role in San Diego.

“There’s a lot of things that he’s asked me and I’m more than happy to help him,” McCoy said. “I was very fortunate my first year to have Ken with me. And there were plenty of times were I walked down the hall and threw something at him and said, ‘Hey, what do you think about this; what would you do or what have you done in this situation in the past?’ So it’s great to have someone like that on your staff.”

McCoy said he’s back in San Diego for Easter weekend to spend time with his family. McCoy bought a home while in San Diego, and he said his wife Kellie, daughter Liv and son Luke will stay in San Diego instead of moving back with him to Denver. McCoy’s daughter Liv will be a senior in high school next year.

McCoy again thanked the Spanos family for the opportunity with the Chargers, and looks forward to the two meetings this season with his former team.

“That’s just the business,” McCoy said. “Any time you change teams, you’re going to face that other team, depending what division you’re in or what team you’re on. And it’s always fun to go back and play those guys, and look across the other side and see certain players.

“It’s a little different now, going from a head coach to a coordinator with the role I was in and the way I developed a relationship with everyone in the organization, but I’m looking forward to it. And they’re going to have a good football team this year.”