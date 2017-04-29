New Charger Forrest Lamp lands endorsement deal with ... lamp company

CARSON, Calif. -- Well, that didn't take long.

Los Angeles Chargers second-round draft pick Forrest Lamp has a memorable name, and already has taken advantage of it by signing a marketing deal this week with Lamps Plus, the nation's largest specialty-lighting retailer.

Excited to light things up in my new team city with @LampsPlus! 🌲💡 Details: https://t.co/8j0plfZMI3 pic.twitter.com/w9ayhXPs1C — Forrest Lamp (@flamp76) April 27, 2017

"The opportunity to partner with Lamps Plus before my rookie NFL season, especially with my last name, is the perfect scenario," the offensive lineman said in the news release.

Lamp also has dealt with a steady diet of "Anchorman" jokes, pegged to the line of dialogue "I love lamp" in the comedy based in the Chargers' former home of San Diego.

"Usually opposing fans if we're at an away game never stop chanting it, so it's pretty funny," Lamp said. "Obviously that one line has kind of made my last name a little more famous than it should be."

But the Chargers selected Lamp because of what he can do on the field, which is improve the team's ability to protect Philip Rivers and create running lanes for Melvin Gordon.

Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said the team tried to trade up to select Lamp, but ultimately he fell to them at No. 38.

Lynn said he would have an open competition at center and both guard positions during offseason activities and in training camp.

During workouts open to reporters this week, last year's center Matt Slauson worked with the starters at left guard, with Spencer Pulley at center and Kenny Wiggins at right guard. Lynn and general manager Tom Telesco said last year's third-round selection, center Max Tuerk, also will be given an opportunity to compete for a starting job, and now Lamp enters the mix for a starting job on the Chargers' interior offensive line.

"I can play anywhere," Lamp said. "I'm pretty versatile. I can play left tackle, guard or center, just whatever the team needs. I don't really have a preference. I'm pretty comfortable playing just about anywhere, and only time will tell what the coaches want to do with me."