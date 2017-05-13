Chargers WR Mike Williams will wear 'lucky No. 7' for now

SAN DIEGO -- Rookie Los Angeles Chargers receiver Mike Williams said that the last time he wore a number in the 80s was Randy Moss' No. 84 the first time he played youth football.

His first day on the field at Chargers Park on Friday, the Clemson product wore his usual No. 7 jersey -- with lightning bolts on his helmet.

“I was No. 7 in high school, 7 at Clemson and No. 7 out here,” Williams said, smiling. “I was the No. 7 pick in the draft -- lucky No. 7.”

That won’t last for long, though. According to league rules, wide receivers can only wear numbers 10-19 or 80-89 during the regular season.

“The numbers that were available, I didn’t want those,” Williams said. “So I’m waiting out my options until the end of camp and see what opens up.”

That means Williams will forgo numbers worn by Hall of Famers like Jerry Rice (No. 80), Tim Brown (No. 81) and Michael Irvin (No. 88).

“I can’t do 80s,” Williams added. “I don’t know. That’s just me personally.”

Williams said he’d like a number between 10 and 19, but one of those numbers -- No. 17, worn by Philip Rivers -- is out of the question.

“I most definitely can’t get that,” Williams said, smiling. “That’s not happening.”

On the field, Williams looked the part, snatching footballs out of the air in seven-on-seven drills and moving fluidly running routes during individual work.

“I thought Mike was fine,” Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn said. “He’s learning just like everyone else. He’s moving well, and caught a couple balls today.”

Some of Williams’ teammates, such as Keenan Allen and Melvin Gordon, watched the first day of rookie minicamp from the sideline.

Williams is eager for the chance to connect with Allen once the rookies join the veterans for organized team activities next week.

“He’s a great person to learn from and a great receiver on the field,” Williams said about Allen. “I’m going to get with him and learn something from him.”

Williams also looks forward to getting on the field with Rivers next week.

“That’s the type of quarterback he is -- he’s going to take chances,” Williams said about Rivers. “I like quarterbacks like that. Deshaun (Watson) was that type of quarterback.

“Regardless, he feels like his receivers will go up and make plays, so he gives them a chance. And I feel like Philip is that type of quarterback. So I’m looking forward to working with him.”

All seven of the Chargers’ draft picks were in attendance Friday. Second-round selection Forrest Lamp worked at right guard, while third-rounder Dan Feeney worked at left guard and center.