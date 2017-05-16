Casey Hayward No. 64 in NFL Network's top 100 players of 2017

Good morning.

Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward debuted at No. 64 on the NFL Network's top 100 players of 2017.

Hayward is the third player from the Chargers to make the list, joining Joey Bosa (No. 100) and Philip Rivers (No. 73).

It’s the first time Hayward has appeared on the NFL Network’s top 100 players in his five season in the league. Hayward led the league in interceptions (7) and pass breakups (20).

My take: Hayward was a surprise addition to the list and really picked up the slack for the Chargers with Jason Verrett (ACL injury) out for the season in 2016. It will be interesting to see if Hayward can continue to play at a high level with teams now game-planning for him in 2017.

Ricky Henne of Chargers.com talks with new safety Tre Boston about his role with the team.

My take: It appears Boston will compete for time at free safety with Dwight Lowery. We’ll get a chance to see what that looks like on Tuesday when organized team activities begin.

I talked with Scott Kaplan and Billy Ray Smith of The Mighty 1090 about the Chargers' changes along the offensive line in this interview. We also discussed how owner Dean Spanos is being treated in San Diego.

My take: With a 35-year-old quarterback (Rivers), the Chargers are in win-now mode. Protecting Rivers with a stout offensive line that can also pave running lanes for Melvin Gordon is a priority.

Dan Woike of The Los Angeles Times writes that the focus will be on the offensive line as the Chargers begin OTAs on Tuesday.

My take: I’ll be closely watching the offensive line rotations to see how head coach Anthony Lynn sees this group as the competition heats up.