Anthony Lynn's hands-on approach refreshing at Chargers Park

SAN DIEGO -- Old habits die hard.

Anthony Lynn kept a watchful eye on running back Austin Ekeler during individual work at rookie minicamp last week.

He didn’t like how Ekeler and the other young running backs were executing the drill -- chopping their feet in the hole at the line of scrimmage and adjusting their path to avoid a would-be tackler in a running lane.

So the former running backs coach stopped the drill to provide some individual instruction, stressing keeping the ball high and tight to Ekeler and other running backs.

It’s one of several examples seen over the last month of Lynn stopping a drill and providing his expertise on the field.

“It’s a lot different for me,” Lynn said. “I’m used to having a group on the field. I’m used to coaching. And I’ve had to kind of step back and let my coaches coach, and then coach the coaches when we’re watching tape.

“That’s probably been one of the most difficult things for me to do, to be honest with you.”

Anthony Lynn was a running backs coach for over a decade before becoming an offensive coordinator and then a head coach. AP Photo/Chris Carlson

For new head coaches, finding a balance between taking a hands-on approach on the field and stepping back for more of a big-picture approach is a process.

An offensive coach for most of his career, Lynn said he’s spent a lot of time on the defensive side of the ball with coordinator Gus Bradley, studying the personnel and the scheme. Defensive tackle Brandon Mebane has taken notice.

“He’s played some tight end during walk-throughs,” Mebane said. “Other than that, he’s been in the deep back [watching], kind of like a center-field safety, but he lets the coaches coach. And he’s straight forward when he talks. That’s his approach, and I like it.”

Center Matt Slauson is familiar with Lynn’s coaching style from his time with the New York Jets, when Slauson started at left guard and Lynn served as the team’s running backs coach.

Slauson said it will take some time for Lynn to adjust, but so far he’s off to a good start.

“It’s just new energy right now -- new blood and a lot of excitement,” Slauson said. “I’ve had the pleasure of being with A-Lynn in the past. I think he’s a great coach. He brings a lot of tenacity and a lot of commitment to the ground-and-pound. He wants us to be a smart, tough bunch.”

As far as Lynn being a change from the departed Mike McCoy, Slauson said the team is still in the feeling-out stage.

“I really liked Mike a lot,” Slauson said. “I think Mike was just a scapegoat for a lot of things. But change when you’re at that point is always good. So it’s really exciting to have A-Lynn here and just sort of a fresh start.”

Hall of Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson had an up-close look at Lynn’s coaching style when he played for the Jets and Lynn served as his position coach. Tomlinson expects good things from Lynn in his first season with the Chargers.

“He has great leadership skills,” Tomlinson said. “He’s a guy that will get the respect of players because he played the game, so he knows what the players are going through.

“And also he coaches everyone, and that’s something that a lot of coaches don’t do anymore. They’re experts in offense or defense, but Anthony is well-versed in a lot of different aspects of football. So I’m very excited about the potential he brings for the Chargers.”