Still out with a back issue, Mike Williams falling behind for Chargers

SAN DIEGO -- Injured on the first day of rookie minicamp 12 days ago, Los Angeles Chargers first-round pick Mike Williams did not practice for a second straight week due to tightness in his back.

Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn told reporters on Tuesday that he's hopeful the rookie receiver can return to the field next week, but with less than a month left in the team's offseason program, the Clemson product's development is taking a hit.

"I'd like to see him out there next week because he's getting behind right now, and we've got to get him back out on the field," Lynn said. "If he wasn't a rookie it would be different. But he has so much to learn, and some of this you can only learn on the field."

Lynn said receivers coach Nick Sirianni is helping Williams stay prepared with work in the meeting room, along with keeping him appraised with what's happening on the field during team drills.

Still, Lynn said Williams is missing out on important, physical reps on the field with veteran quarterback Philip Rivers, including making route adjustments and adapting to a changing defense on the run.

"Obviously, it's nothing he can't catch up on," Rivers said. "But this to me is valuable time, especially at his position. With all of the things we ask for from our receivers formation-wise and all of the things we do like no-huddle, it would be good for him to be out there doing this.

"Hopefully, it's sooner rather than later. But obviously he's involved in the meetings and everything, so it's nothing he can't get caught up on when we get to (training) camp, or hopefully before then. But certainly it would be good to have him out there."

While Williams has not practiced, someone who has looked good just seven months removed from ACL knee surgery is No. 1 receiver Keenan Allen, who made a handful of nice catches during team drills.

"He's making all of the cuts, but he's been looking that way for the last month and a half," Lynn said. "And now we just implemented him in team (drills), and he looks good.

"We still have to limit him a little bit. He wants to be out there every play, but we've got to protect him from himself. But he's a competitor."

Lynn said receiver Dontrelle Inman's need for core surgery recently came as somewhat of a surprise, but the team is hopeful to get him back healthy by the start training camp at the end of July.

"We thought it was best he go ahead and get this taken care of now, so that we're not dealing with this during the season," Lynn said.