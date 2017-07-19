Casey Hayward says numbers back up claim to best NFL CB title

COSTA MESA, Calif. -- Numbers don't lie.

And in the statistics for NFL cornerbacks that matter, Los Angeles Chargers defensive back Casey Hayward finished at the top last year.

Hayward led the NFL in interceptions (seven) and finished tied for second in pass breakups (27) in 2016. According to Pro Football Focus, Hayward allowed a 53.4 passer rating when targeted last season, third-best in the league. Hayward allowed just one touchdown catch in 2016, a fade route to veteran Oakland Raiders receiver Michael Crabtree.

"When you put my numbers up against other people's numbers, it's crazy that people aren't saying my name," Hayward told Tyler Dunne of Bleacher Report.

Hayward's performance last season earned him a place at No. 64 on the NFL Network's top 100 players for 2017.

A free-agent addition acquisition last year for the Chargers, Hayward will have to prove he's the best corner in the NFL again on the field.

"I want to be the best corner in 2017," Hayward told Dunne. "That's what I strive to be. I thought I was the best corner in 2016. Let's see who'll be the best corner in 2017.

"When I do it again, people will say, 'Oh, he did it again.' And I'll get my true due."

Hayward will have to do it again in a new defense, with coordinator Gus Bradley implementing his Seattle Cover 3 scheme for the Chargers this offseason.

"He's got one of those lighthearted personalities," Chargers defensive backs coach Ron Milus told the team's web site, when asked about Hayward. "Nothing fazes him. Casey is the same guy as when he walked in a year ago. He had a special year last year, and we are looking for another [big] year from him this year."

While Hayward seeks to cement his status as the best cornerbacks in the league, one could argue whether he's the best cornerback on his team.

Jason Verrett has been touted as an up-and-coming performer since being selected in the first round of the 2014 draft by the Chargers. He earned a Pro Bowl invitation two years ago but suffered a partially torn ACL in his left knee in 2016, forcing the TCU product to miss 12 games last season.

Verrett's absence allowed Hayward to travel with the No. 1 receiver last season, giving the Vanderbilt product more opportunities to make plays.

But with the ultra-competitive Verrett back in the fold, the Chargers should have one of the best cornerback tandems in the NFL in 2017 if both can stay on the field.

"We know if he gets healthy, I stay healthy and this team stays healthy we've got a chance to do something special," Hayward said.