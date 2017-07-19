Chargers deep enough at WR to withstand absence of Mike Williams

COSTA MESA, Calif. -- Like Los Angeles Chargers general manager Tom Telesco says, his team drafted receiver Mike Williams for his ability to create explosive plays.

But according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Chargers could be without the team’s first-round selection for the duration of his rookie year if he opts for surgery to repair a lower disc herniation that doesn’t appear to be getting better.

According to the report, Williams recently had a second epidural injection as a last-ditch effort to get him ready for training camp. The Chargers are hopeful that the Clemson product will respond well to the injection but also are preparing as if Williams will not be ready by the end of July.

A lower disc herniation is hindering rookie Mike Williams' ability to provide the Chargers with big-play capability. Jake Roth/USA TODAY Sports

I said earlier this offseason, when the team initially announced the issue, that back injuries are tricky and the rookie receiver's injury could linger into the regular season, forcing him to essentially take a redshirt year.

One thing working in the team’s favor is the Chargers have good depth at that position, with No. 1 receiver Keenan Allen appearing fully healthy during offseason work after missing 2016 with an ACL knee injury.

Tyrell Williams is fresh off a 1,000-yard receiving season in 2016 and ready to take another step in his development. Travis Benjamin should be even better in his second season as a vertical threat with quarterback Philip Rivers.

Steady Dontrelle Inman has developed a good rapport with Rivers, and Isaiah Burse also is earning Rivers’ trust as a slot receiver.

Young receivers such as Geremy Davis and Jamaal Jones showed flashes during camp. Add to the mix tight ends Hunter Henry and Antonio Gates, along with Melvin Gordon and Branden Oliver out of the backfield, and Rivers still has plenty of playmakers at his disposal.

However, the overarching issue is why this organization continues to select players with shaky injury histories.

Williams suffered a broken neck two years ago that forced him to miss the 2015 season while still at Clemson. Schefter alluded to the fact that the Clemson product could have suffered the injury during the combine in February or at his pro day, not on the team’s first day of rookie minicamp in May.

Defensive end Joey Bosa, the Chargers’ first-round selection last season, missed the first four games of the regular season with a lingering hamstring strain after holding out the first month of training camp over a contract dispute.

Running back Melvin Gordon suffered a knee injury that required microfracture knee surgery at the end of his rookie season (2015), and also suffered knee and hip injuries that forced him to miss the last three games of his sophomore campaign.

Cornerback Jason Verrett missed 24 games during his first three seasons in the league due to shoulder and knee issues.

The Chargers led the league with 21 players on injured reserve in 2016. And while new head coach Anthony Lynn has put a system in place he believes will curb the team’s injuries over the duration of a long season, the Chargers still seem to be working through a process that weeds out potential injury risks at opening stages of acquiring talent.