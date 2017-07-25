Robert Griffin III would offer Chargers a backup QB with mobility

COSTA MESA, Calif. -- Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn said training camp will be all about competition, even at the quarterback position.

Well, it appears that Lynn stayed true to his word. ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that former Cleveland Browns and Washington Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III is scheduled for a workout with the Chargers on Tuesday.

The starting quarterback for the Chargers for the past decade, franchise quarterback Philip Rivers, is signed through the 2019 season and not going anywhere. However, the Chargers could be looking for a more mobile signal caller to back up Rivers, who is not known for his ability to escape outside the pocket.

University of Oregon product Kellen Clemens has served as Rivers' backup for the last two seasons. The Chargers also have two developmental prospects on the roster in Mike Bercovici and Eli Jenkins.

But at 27 years old, Griffin could give the Chargers someone to provide a different look for opposing defenses on the oft chance Rivers gets injured.

The Chargers got an up-close look at Griffin last season, as the Baylor product helped lead the Browns to the team's only win of the season, a 20-17 victory over the Chargers in Cleveland.

Griffin also would be a good fit for Lynn's run-oriented offense. With the fleet-footed Tyrod Taylor leading Lynn's offense in 2016, the Buffalo Bills had the No. 1-ranked running team, averaging 164.4 rushing yards per contest.

The last time the Chargers carried three quarterbacks on the active roster was 2013, and could do so again this year if Griffin is added to the mix for training camp, which starts Sunday.