Chargers QB Philip Rivers commuting from San Diego to L.A.

COSTA MESA, Calif. -- After much deliberation, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers chose to make a minor sacrifice for the betterment of his family.

First reported by the San Diego Union-Tribune, Rivers confirmed in this conversation with Darren Smith of the The Mighty 1090 AM Radio that he, wife, Tiffany, and the couple’s eight children will remain in their home in Rancho Santa Fe just north of San Diego, and that he will commute to work once training camp ends and the regular season begins for the Chargers.

Rivers has played in the NFL for 13 seasons, all with the Chargers in San Diego. All but one of his eight children were born in San Diego.

Rivers said he’ll hire a driver and create a mobile quarterback room with televisions for film study during the commute.

“We just thought it was best for me and my family to go this route -- that it was at least worth a try this first season, being that it wasn’t too far,” Rivers said. “There’s two things I didn’t want to compromise: I didn’t want to compromise my preparation/being a teammate. I love being a teammate, so I didn’t want to compromise that because I’m going back and forth. And I wasn’t going to compromise my time spent away from my family.

“Really, ultimately, at the end of the day I just felt like not only time with my family, but what gave them when I am working daily put them in the best environment and kept things as normal as possible. So that’s what we came to, and we’ll find out if we’re right or not.”

My take: Rivers initially had reservations about the Chargers relocating to L.A. but has gradually embraced the idea of playing in a new city. But it’s understandable that he’d like to keep his home life as comfortable as possible with the changes at his work place.

