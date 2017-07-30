        <
          Kobe Bryant welcomes Chargers to L.A. to start training camp

          10:23 PM ET
          Eric D. Williams
            Covered Seahawks for Tacoma News Tribune for six seasons.
            Played college football at University of Puget Sound
          COSTA MESA, Calif. -- Players for the Los Angeles Chargers reported to training camp for conditioning tests and physicals on Saturday and received a surprise welcome from one of the most famous athletes in L.A.’s storied history.

          Former Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant addressed players during their first team meeting to start training camp. Bryant lives nearby in Newport Beach and offered a few words of wisdom as the Chargers return to Los Angeles for the first time since the team’s inception in 1960.

          Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn shook hands with Bryant before his talk.

          Several Chargers took to twitter afterward to thank Bryant for stopping by. The Chargers will hold their first practice at Jack Hammett Sports Complex on Sunday.

          As expected, Chargers first-round draft pick Mike Williams will start training camp on the active physically unable to perform list as he rehabs from a lower back disc herniation.

          Williams is joined on the PUP list by cornerback Jason Verrett (knee) and safety Darrell Stuckey. Players on the PUP list count against the 90-man roster and can be activated at any time before roster cuts.

