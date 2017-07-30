Kobe Bryant welcomes Chargers to L.A. to start training camp

COSTA MESA, Calif. -- Players for the Los Angeles Chargers reported to training camp for conditioning tests and physicals on Saturday and received a surprise welcome from one of the most famous athletes in L.A.’s storied history.

Former Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant addressed players during their first team meeting to start training camp. Bryant lives nearby in Newport Beach and offered a few words of wisdom as the Chargers return to Los Angeles for the first time since the team’s inception in 1960.

Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn shook hands with Bryant before his talk.

Several Chargers took to twitter afterward to thank Bryant for stopping by. The Chargers will hold their first practice at Jack Hammett Sports Complex on Sunday.

Best first meeting ever. My favorite athlete of all time made a surprise appearance. #GOAT https://t.co/9oqEiMZ9xI — Kyle Emanuel (@KyleEmanuel51) July 29, 2017

Officially just became a Kobe Bryant Fan. I respect everything that man STAND FOR... #Mamba — Trovon Reed (@TrovonReed) July 29, 2017

First day of Camp and guess who shows up to our meetings..... @kobebryant ...yes the @kobebryant — Tyreek Burwell (@TyreekBurwell) July 29, 2017

As expected, Chargers first-round draft pick Mike Williams will start training camp on the active physically unable to perform list as he rehabs from a lower back disc herniation.

Williams is joined on the PUP list by cornerback Jason Verrett (knee) and safety Darrell Stuckey. Players on the PUP list count against the 90-man roster and can be activated at any time before roster cuts.