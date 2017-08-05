How can Chargers triumph in battle of L.A.? Just win, baby

Louis Riddick, Josina Anderson and Field Yates explain why they expect improvement from the Eagles, Chargers and Buccaneers this season. (1:44)

COSTA MESA, Calif. -- For a decade, Pete Carroll held top billing for football in Los Angeles.

Hollywood celebrities regularly appeared on the sidelines at practice and games during USC’s dominant run with Carroll at the helm, which included seven consecutive Pac-12 titles and two national championships from 2001 to 2009.

Now the coach of the Seattle Seahawks, Carroll offered sage advice for the new team in town, the Los Angeles Chargers, in their self-proclaimed “Battle for L.A.,” opposite the Rams.

According to Carroll, the Chargers need to follow an edict made famous by former Oakland Raiders owner Al Davis to earn support from fickle fans in their new home: Just win, baby.

“It’s just a much different set of variables that they have to go through than other teams,” Carroll said at the NFL owners meetings earlier this year. “L.A. fans will be jacked up and fired up for it, having a new following and all of that will be exciting. But the L.A. fans also expect championships; they expect you to win on the big stage in a big way.

“That’s just the way that they’ve been. They don’t know anything else because they’ve basically had that opportunity, whether it was SC, UCLA, the Lakers, the Clippers now, the Kings -- everybody. The Dodgers have been extraordinary, the Angels -- every team there found a championship in them or close to it. … So there'll be the early excitement like the Rams had last year, and then you’ve got to come through and produce.”

The task for the Chargers -- a franchise that has won nine games over the past two years and reached the playoffs just once this decade -- is to carve out their own niche in an ultra-competitive L.A. sports market.

Not only are the Chargers a year behind in competing for NFL fans with the Rams relocating a year earlier, but the organization that spent 57 years in San Diego before moving to Orange County this summer has to grow a fan base in a city where the Raiders rule, and will be moving even closer in a few years when they relocate to Los Angeles.

The Chargers' "fight for L.A." isn't just a slogan -- it's a strategy, said Jeffrey Pollack, a special adviser for the team. "It reflects the team's total commitment ... and it's about rolling up your sleeves and digging in," he said. Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

Wooing authentic L.A.

Moving back to the place of the franchise’s inception in 1960, the Chargers are working to reconnect to a fan base that had been without the NFL for more than two decades before the arrival of the Rams a year ago. The Chargers believe they’d already established a foothold in Los Angeles during that void. According to the team, 25 to 30 percent of their season-ticket sales in the past originated from the L.A. and Orange County markets.

“Our advertising campaign is still being formulated,” Chargers president of business operations A.G. Spanos said about the team’s efforts toward L.A. “We’ve got a great team, and our players are our best assets. We’ve got to figure out a way to get the helmets off them and introduce them to this new market.

“We know the fans are going to enjoy watching these players play and how hard they play.”

Jeffrey Pollack, a special adviser for the team, said the Chargers will concentrate on a grass-roots effort to reach fans.

“Our campaign really is about the fight for L.A.,” Pollack said. “And the fight for L.A. is not just a slogan, but a strategy. It reflects the team’s total commitment -- the way the Chargers are wired and the way this family leads -- and it’s about rolling up your sleeves and digging in.

“We understand L.A. is the city of cities. There isn’t one profile that covers L.A -- it’s very diverse. Our goal is to get out in the community and connect with authentic L.A.”

Along with showing off the skills of QB Philip Rivers, the Chargers are seeking to provide an especially fan-friendly atmosphere at their home games, including a drum line and a ribbon board that features fantasy stats. Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

A nod to the 12th Man

Along with community outreach, the Chargers want to build a unique fan experience at StubHub Center that they can build on at the new Inglewood Stadium once it’s ready in 2020.

The Chargers hired Mark Tamar as vice president of fan experience to create an electric atmosphere on game days. He has firsthand experience doing that in his former job of head of fan engagement for the Seahawks, home of the "12th Man" and one of the most festive stadium experiences in the NFL.

Tamar said he wants to create a similar experience for Chargers fans at StubHub.

A UCLA graduate, Tamar is familiar with the market, having worked for the Lakers and the Dodgers.

“The thought of playing in a smaller stadium like this is better for game-day presentation and fan interaction, having a close-knit group that you can really deal with on an intimate basis throughout the game, and get everyone focused on the same thing at the same time,” Tamar said.

The three years at StubHub allows the Chargers a training period to establish the team’s game-day experience before they move to the new facility in Inglewood, according to Tamar.

Like the Seahawks’ Blue Thunder, Tamar said the Chargers are adding a drum line, calling them The Thunder Bolts. The Chargers also are adding flag runners for pregame player introductions and are tinkering with the thought of bringing in a trumpet player. The Chargers also purchased the cannon from longtime fan Ron Dixon for game-day festivities, part of the experience at games in San Diego since 1961.

Tamar said the team also will add a new ribbon board at StubHub to provide fantasy stats and detailed information on the game to create a better experience for fans.

Along with creating new game-day experiences, Tamar said the team will not stray from its five-plus decades of history in San Diego. The Chargers will honor LaDainian Tomlinson’s induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame during a game this season, along with paying tribute to Chargers alumni.

“The Chargers have had some great years and great people that have played for us,” Tamar said. “That will continue to live on.”

Following the Dodgers' blueprint

Longtime NFL agent Leigh Steinberg is familiar with the Los Angeles market, having grown up in the city as a die-hard Rams fan in the 1960s and '70s.

From his office overlooking the water along Newport Beach in Orange County, Steinberg said the Chargers can carve out a niche in the Los Angeles market if the team is willing to work hard and nurture football fans with no established allegiance to an NFL team.

“The canard that’s out there is that Los Angeles is blasé about sports,” Steinberg said. “That’s simply not true. This area is absolutely alive with youth soccer, youth football, youth baseball, youth basketball. It supports two major university football programs, two pro hockey teams, two pro soccer teams, two baseball teams and two NBA teams. And they all thrive. They all draw well.

“The Rams have an advantage because they were here once. But to anybody much under 25 or 30, it’s not much of an advantage. So, the Chargers have a real opportunity to win over a whole, huge segment of the population that only saw one year of the Rams, and it was a losing year.”

Legendary Rams running back Eric Dickerson agreed with Steinberg’s sentiment, stating L.A. was up for grabs as a football town.

“Chargers come in and win and have a better season, say, this year and next year -- the Rams are gonna be playing catch-up,” Dickerson told the San Diego Union-Tribune. “They’ll be like the Clippers of the '80s in L.A."

Steinberg said the Chargers would be wise to follow the blueprint established by the Dodgers when they arrived in 1958 from Brooklyn, implementing a grass-roots effort to build a fan base from a surrounding area that houses 15 million people within an hour drive of the stadium.

“The Dodgers treated Southern California as if it was Des Moines, Iowa,” Steinberg said. “They marketed that way. They had Boy Scouts night, Little League night, Rotary night, Kiwanis night. They went into the community and marketed with community organizations and fans, and got them into the habit of attending Dodgers games.”

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, who led USC to a national title, knows what the Chargers have to do to become the hot ticket in L.A. "The L.A. fans also expect championships; they expect you to win on the big stage in a big way," he said. AP Photo/Chris Carlson

Tackling the Raiders' mystique

Celebrity Raiders fan Ice Cube likely speak for a lot of NFL fans when expressing his thoughts on the Chargers.

“I just don’t see how the Chargers fit,” he told ESPN Radio. “This is a Raider town. This ain’t no, you know, lighting bolt, you know, white helmet. Weak.”

The Chargers beg to differ, pointing to market studies they’ve conducted that show the Raiders are not the dominant team in the L.A. market. However, the Chargers declined to provide that data to ESPN.com for proprietary reasons.

“That’s honestly a bit of a media perception at this point more than reality,” Pollack said. “Our research has shown that L.A. is up for grabs, and we’re excited to roll up our sleeves and get engaged.

“But the reception we’ve gotten so far is just that there is enormous interest and support in the Chargers. The way we sold out StubHub is good proof of that. And I think everywhere we go it only suggest that there is a Chargers fan base here as a core, and there’s definitely room to grow.”

Mark Ganis, a sports business consultant who closely works with the league on relocation issues, agreed with Pollack’s assessment. Ganis said market studies conducted by the league leading up to the Rams’ relocation being approved a year ago indicated the Rams had the strongest fan following in Los Angeles, while the Raiders had a significant but smaller fan base in the city.

At issue for the Chargers is how they will be affected when the Raiders move to Las Vegas in 2020.

“There are some people who think that the Raiders are going to siphon off some of the fans from L.A.,” Ganis said. “And it may happen. Their fan base is pretty strong. I’m not sure it will be massive numbers, but it wouldn’t surprise me if you saw caravans of cars from L.A. to Las Vegas on Sunday mornings and coming back Sunday evenings. But what’s that -- a few thousand people?

“So that’s why I don’t think it will be a massive dislocation, but I do think it will be some. Just like I think there will be some from the Bay Area that make the trek down for game days and go back. Some of them did that when the Raiders moved to L.A., and then you had some when the Raiders moved back to Oakland that made the trek from L.A. to Oakland for games. So I think we’ll see some of that, but that’s in the thousands, not in the tens of thousands.”

Regardless what happens this season, the Chargers are committed to the fight for L.A. for the long haul. For Carroll, that means adhering to another one of his core beliefs -- it’s all about competition.

“They’re up against a difficult challenge,” Carroll said. “It’s a difficult market, with new fans, new stadiums and old stadiums. It’s a great challenge because it’s so hard for us to put out a great product when you have everything going for you -- everything is smooth, you know where you’re going, where you’re working and where you’re playing and all that kind of stuff. So they just have more challenges that they’re facing.

“Whatever they can aspire to this year, you’ve got to give them credit because they are overcoming difficult obstacles.”