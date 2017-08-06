LaDainian Tomlinson honors fans, mother in Hall of Fame speech

LaDainian Tomlinson explains how meeting Emmitt Smith at the age of 12 helped shape his dream of going to the NFL. (2:21)

CARSON, Calif. -- Lorenzo Neal wants people to know the true LaDainian Tomlinson, one of the best to ever play the game.

"He was a better man and better person than he was a player," said Neal, Tomlinson's fullback while he played for the San Diego Chargers. Neal served as Tomlinson's presenter during his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, on Saturday. "A lot of people didn't get to walk with him, didn't get to talk with him. They didn't get to see what he does behind the scenes and how many lives he impacted."

Neal said the relationship Tomlinson developed over the years with Neal's younger sister, Twlya, born with Down syndrome, was an example of LT's selflessness.

LaDainian Tomlinson ended his career as the No. 5 rusher in NFL history. AP Photo/David Richard

"Some people are looked at a certain way and kind of ostracized," Neal said. "But he would go out of his way after the game to see Twlya. If you asked her who her favorite player was, she would say LT, even though he's retired, because she saw how he treated her like a queen. People need to know who that man is."

The 75th player inducted into the Hall of Fame on the first ballot, Tomlinson finished his career as the Chargers' all-time leading rusher and No. 5 all-time in the league with 13,684 rushing yards.

He also owns the single-season touchdown record of 31, set during the 2006 season.

During his Hall of Fame speech, Tomlinson talked about how he grew up watching and dreaming about running the football like his idols Jim Brown, Walter Payton and Emmitt Smith. Working to obtain that stature is one of the reasons Tomlinson wound up on the stage with a gold jacket, he said.

"Today I stand on the shoulders of these great men and with all of you tonight," Tomlinson said, pointing to his fellow Hall of Famers.

Tomlinson also acknowledged his mother, Loreane, for her work ethic and support of his dream of playing in the NFL, including buying him a weight set for a Christmas present and scraping together enough money while working two jobs to send him to football camp.

"Mom, thank you for your love, honesty, strength and believing in me," Tomlinson said. "You taught me to listen to others and treat everyone with respect."

Tomlinson thanked the fans who supported him throughout his football career, from his days at TCU to the nine years he spent with the Chargers in San Diego and his two seasons with the Jets.

He thanked some of his former teammates, including Rodney Harrison and the late Junior Seau. Others Tomlinson thanked who were in attendance included Drew Brees and Antonio Gates, in addition to his former coach, Marty Schottenheimer.

Tomlinson asked Schottenheimer and his wife, Pat, to stand, and they received a standing ovation. Tomlinson said Schottenheimer was the best coach he ever had.

Lastly, Tomlinson thanked his wife, Torsha, who he said has always been there for him.

In a recent conversation, Neal pointed to what made Tomlinson special.

"He could cut on the dime and leave nine cents change," Neal said with a laugh. "If you saw the back of No. 21, it was too late. He could lose you with the moves that he would choose to lose. He was a poet and didn't even know it on the field."