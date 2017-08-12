Chargers' Melvin Gordon stuck with No. 28 -- at least for one more year

COSTA MESA, Calif. -- Since he arrived his rookie season in 2015, Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon sought to pry No. 25 from the hands of special-teams captain Darrell Stuckey.

However, the Kansas product had seniority and an attachment to No. 25, so Gordon had to settle for the number of his idol, Adrian Peterson, No. 28.

The Chargers released Stuckey last week, opening up the door for Gordon to receive his coveted No. 25, the jersey number he wore from his days at Wisconsin.

But Gordon was rebuffed because the league already has produced its jersey inventory for the season, so he will stick with No. 28.

“I actually asked them about it today, but they said it was too late,” Gordon said. “I told myself if I go three years in it [No. 28], I don’t want to change it. I’m trying to get the "III" on the back of my jersey, too, but they said I have to wait until next year to do that.”