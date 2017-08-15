Chargers offer free Bolts tattoos to fans

COSTA MESA, Calif. -- In search for another unique way to carve out a niche in the ultra-competitive sports market in Los Angeles, the Chargers are offering fans free Bolts tattoos from 1 p.m. to 1 a.m. local time on Tuesday.

Shoutout to @SSC_Tattoo for hooking our fans up with some sweet ⚡️ ink. pic.twitter.com/R23uFzs5QD — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) August 15, 2017

The tattoos are being inked by Shamrock Social Club in West Hollywood on a first-come, first-served basis.

Legendary Chargers running back LaDainian Tomlinson probably had one of the most famous lightning bolt tattoos on his calf during his time playing for the team. Tomlinson also got a Jets tattoo when he played for New York in his final two seasons in the NFL.

Of course, a local laser tattoo removal place in San Diego is removing Chargers tattoos for fans in that city after the team announced it was moving to Los Angeles in January.

Rams punter Johnny Hekker quipped via Twitter that he would pay for the removal of the new Chargers tattoos.