Chargers DC Gus Bradley says run defense needs improvement

COSTA MESA, Calif. -- A mainstay of Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Gus Bradley’s defenses over the years has been stopping the run.

The Chargers were much improved in that area last season under departed defensive coordinator John Pagano, allowing just 3.8 yards per carry, good enough for No. 6 in the NFL.

However, through two preseason games the Chargers have allowed an average of 145 rushing yards per contest, second-worst in the NFL.

Yes, some of those big plays have come against backups. However, the trend is a troubling one and the Chargers aim to improve against the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday.

Defensive coordinator Gus Bradley wants to see the Chargers to use their hands better when defending the run. Jake Roth/USA TODAY Sports

The Chargers gave up a 50-yard touchdown run to New Orleans rookie running back Alvin Kamara on the opening play of the game last week. Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said middle linebacker Nick Dzubnar was misaligned on the play.

“I take complete responsibility for the first play because that run hit my gap,” Dzubnar said. “I took that first play pretty hard -- pretty upset about it. All you can do now is watch film and get better from it, unfortunately.”

Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa said with the exception of giving up that explosive touchdown run to Kamara, the Chargers were solid against the run vs. the Saints.

“Just looking at that play, it’s just one guy out of position -- one guy missing a tackle,” Bosa said. “When everybody’s doing their job, there’s absolutely nowhere to run. And you can see that last Sunday, if you watched film after that play.

“The ones being out there, there was not much room for the running back to go. I think as long as we’re playing our keys and playing our technique, and trust each other, and everybody’s doing what coach wants them to do, then we’ll have no problem stopping the run.”

Bradley understands the Chargers must defend the run better during the regular season in order to develop into a top-10 defense. And the Chargers will get an opportunity to improve against a Rams offense led by talented running back Todd Gurley.

“It’s too much,” Bradley said. “We have to do some different things. The first thing you look at is alignment, and that’s what happens where we’re giving up some explosive plays. And I know quarterback scrambles are some things we’ve seen there.

“But I think it’s the ability to use our hands a little bit better. It seems like we’re taking control of our gap, but we’re not using our hands to come back and play a gap and a half -- play this gap and fall back to play another gap.”