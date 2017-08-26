Spotlight on sputtering offense as Chargers take on Rams

COSTA MESA, Calif. -- With three projected starters out along the offensive line, the revamped group up front for the Los Angeles Chargers did not assert itself in the first two preseason games.

The Chargers have allowed a league-high 11 sacks and are averaging just 2.7 yards per carry, third-worst in the NFL during the preseason.

The Chargers have scored just two touchdowns through two preseason games and have not scored any points in their last 17 drives.

However, Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers has played just one series so far, and he should play most of the first half when the Chargers hit the road to face the Los Angeles Rams at 5 p.m. PT Saturday at the Coliseum.

“You’d like to be productive,” Chargers offensive coordinator Ken Whisenhunt said. “You’d like to be a little bit like we were against Seattle, where we moved the ball early. We still don’t know who we’re going to have, but you’d like to get your first group together and play a little bit together. ... It’s just really more about being together, working your stuff.”

Starting left tackle Russell Okung missed last week’s game against the New Orleans Saints with an ankle issue but is expected to play against the Rams. Starting right tackle Joe Barksdale did not play last week and did not participate in practice this week because of a foot issue, so swing tackle Chris Hairston could start in place of Barksdale. Rookie right guard Forrest Lamp is out for the season with a torn ACL.

Chargers left tackle Russell Okung will likely play against the Rams after missing last week's preseason game with an ankle injury. Jake Roth/USA TODAY Sports

Here are five other things to watch for as the Chargers look for their first win this preseason:

Battle for No. 2 QB job: Kellen Clemens remains No. 2 on the depth chart because of his intimate knowledge of the offense and 12 years of experience in the league, but Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said the competition remains open between the Oregon product and second-year developmental prospect Cardale Jones. Lynn is looking for better execution from both, and each should get some reps against the Rams.

First look at Jason Verrett: Out since Week 4 of last season with an ACL knee injury, Lynn said Verrett should play a couple series at cornerback against the Rams. Verrett is eager to get on the field and show that he’s fully healthy and ready to contribute.

Execution and polish: The defense has looked solid at times when the starters are on the field and the offense moved the football early with Rivers controlling things. But one thing Lynn is looking for from his starters is execution and polish in all three phases, showing his team is ready for the regular season.

Battle for middle LB job: With starting middle linebacker Denzel Perryman out for two months with an ankle injury, Nick Dzubnar and Korey Toomer will continue to battle for the starting job. Dzubnar is listed as the starter this week, but both will play and ultimately Lynn has to decide what player will be his defensive playcaller for the regular season.

Building depth still an issue: The Chargers have enough talent to compete for a playoff spot in the AFC West with the front-line players, but depth is an issue, particularly with all of the injuries this team has experienced the past two years. Lynn said his No. 1 focus in preseason games remains evaluating and assessing personnel so he has a better understanding about which players on the back end of the roster can help when the inevitable injuries occur.