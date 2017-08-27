Cardale Jones improved, still playing catch-up in battle for No. 2 QB job

LOS ANGELES -- Things are finally starting to speed up for Cardale Jones, which is making things on the field slow down for the Los Angeles Chargers' backup quarterback.

Secured by the Chargers in a trade with the Buffalo Bills just before training camp started, Jones has been working in overdrive ever since then to learn the Chargers’ complex playbook.

Philip Rivers, Kellen Clemens and even Mike Bercovici have been in offensive coordinator Ken Whisenhunt’s offense for years, while Jones is coming up on a month. Likely due to his unfamiliarity, Jones has appeared slow to process his reads in the passing game, which has affected his ball placement.

"It’s not like we’re putting in a new offense," Jones said. "The whole offense is in for these guys who have been here, so I’m still catching up. I think I’ve come a long way, but I’ve still got a ways to go to be where I want to be."

However, against the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, Jones appeared the most comfortable he’s been with the Chargers. His stats weren’t mind-blowing -- 9-of-13 for 74 yards, no touchdowns and an interception.

However, Jones was quicker getting rid of the football and more accurate with his throws. If not for some dropped passes, untimely penalties and turnovers, Jones’ stat line could have been much better.

“Extremely, by far,” Jones said, when asked about being comfortable on the field. “Just putting the extra work in with Coach Shane [Chargers QB coach Shane Steichen], and just getting more reps in practice, that definitely goes a long way. That prepares me for the looks we're going to see in the game and makes it a little easier for me."

Added Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn: “I thought he took a step forward today. I wish that we had caught a couple more of those balls, but I thought he played better tonight."

Clemens remains No. 2 on the depth chart for the Chargers, but the competition for that spot between Jones and the Oregon product has not been settled. Lynn said Clemens did not play against the Rams because he knows what the veteran quarterback can do in the system.

“I watch him in practice every day,” Lynn said about Clemens. “I wanted to get Cardale in the game early and get him more reps and get him caught up with the other three quarterbacks.”

As far as the final preseason game, Lynn said Rivers definitely will not play and Clemens also could be watching from the sideline again, giving young, developmental prospects such as Jones and Bercovici a chance to get even more game reps against the San Francisco 49ers.

“The name of the game is reps,” Jones said. “There’s only so much film and preparation that you can take without taking the physical reps, so the physical reps are going to be most important. And it helps a lot.”