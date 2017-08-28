Philip Rivers shows no signs of slowing down in preseason play

COSTA MESA, Calif. -- After an off day Sunday, the Los Angeles Chargers enter the final week of exhibition play.

The Chargers will practice on Monday and Tuesday at the team’s new headquarters, followed by a Wednesday travel day to Santa Clara for Thursday’s road contest against the San Francisco 49ers.

Starters will maybe play a series or not at all, as Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn will focus on continuing to evaluate talent on the back end of the roster.

Final cut-down day for the Chargers and the rest of the NFL is Sept. 2.

“It’s always good to get a win, always,” Lynn said after his team’s 21-19 victory over the Los Angeles Rams Saturday. “But, my objective has not changed. I’m strictly trying to evaluate certain people and that’s what I’m going to do. I’m not going to jeopardize that for a preseason win.”

That said, let’s get to your questions from this week’s mailbag:

Nearing 36, what is a realistic shelf life for Rivers and how much longer does he expect/want to play? — MvagustaF4312r (@eroc4774) August 25, 2017

@eric_d_williams: Rivers doesn’t look like he’s slowing down anytime soon. The North Carolina State product will turn 36 years old in December, but he keeps himself in great shape and hasn’t missed a game in over a decade.

Through three preseason games Rivers has easily been the best player on the field for the Chargers.

Rivers finished exhibition play completing 11 of 12 passes for 141 yards and two touchdown passes, leading the offense to touchdowns on all three drives he directed.

Rivers’ contract runs through the 2019 season, but he’s already said he still wants to be playing when the Chargers’ new home they will share with the Rams opens up in Inglewood in 2020.

Rivers would finish that season at 39 years old. So it’s not out of the realm of possibility that he could still be playing at a high level at that time.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady enters this season at 40 years old and fresh off his fifth Super Bowl ring. Peyton Manning won a Super Bowl with the Denver Broncos at 39 years old two years ago.

Rivers’ 2004 draft mates, Eli Manning with the New York Giants and the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Ben Roethlisberger, are 36 and 35 year old, respectively, and both are still playing winning football.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees turns 39 in January and is still considered among the top 10 quarterbacks in the NFL.

Rivers is a gym rat and loves playing the game. And Lynn plans on implementing a balanced offense, with more emphasis on Melvin Gordon and the running game. So if he stays healthy, there’s no reason Rivers can’t continue to play at a winning level for another four years.

How do you see our back ups as far as depth by position. Could we be in trouble? And more than likely at what positions? — ⚡️'s Hub (@Bolts709) August 25, 2017

@eric_d_williams: The Chargers are pretty solid depth-wise at cornerback, receiver, tight end and defensive line.

They are fine at quarterback considering Rivers rarely misses games, and I like the diversity of talent at running back.

So the positions of concern for me are offensive line, linebacker and safety. Losing starting middle linebacker Denzel Perryman for at least two months will negatively impact the defense, and I still believe they need more speed at safety, although Desmond King has been a bright spot during preseason play.

And obviously losing second-round pick Forrest Lamp for the season with a knee injury impacts the depth along the offensive line, although I think that group is improved this season.

Linebacker, safety and offensive line are three positions the Chargers could look to make waiver-wire claims to add depth during final roster cuts.