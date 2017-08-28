Opportunistic defense a good sign for Chargers

COSTA MESA, Calif. -- Through three preseason games, the Los Angeles Chargers defense has forced five turnovers, taking two of those miscues in for scores.

Creating turnovers has always been a focal point for new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, and he hopes to establish that mentality with the Chargers. Specifically, with an explosive offense led by Philip Rivers, the Chargers and Bradley want to give the offense as many possessions as possible to score in a game.

During his time serving as defensive coordinator of the Seattle Seahawks, Bradley’s defenses finished in the top five of the league in turnovers forced in 2011 and 2012. And so far it appears that mindset is taking hold with the Chargers.

“That’s what our defense is raised on,” safety Jahleel Addae said. “That’s what Coach Bradley barks on all the time -- not only getting turnovers but scoring once you get them, and we did that.”

Two weeks ago against the New Orleans Saints, safety Dexter McCoil picked off a Ryan Nassib pass and rumbled 99 yards for a score. And over the weekend, Joey Bosa sacked Los Angeles Rams QB Jared Goff, stripping him of the football. Fellow defensive end Melvin Ingram scooped it up and ran 76 yards for a touchdown.

“I think it’s huge any time a defense can put up points,” Bosa said. “Our whole motto is getting after the ball, so I’m not really worried about hitting quarterbacks as much as just getting the ball out of their hands this year. I think that motto has kind of been showing as a defense these last few weeks.”

The Chargers did a good job of taking the football away last season, finishing with 28 forced turnovers, tied for No. 4 in the NFL. The Chargers tied for the league lead in interceptions last season with 18. So the defense will continue to try and make those plays throughout the regular season.

However, a problem for the Chargers is they led the league in turnovers last year with 35. Taking care of the football has been a point of emphasis for new Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn.