Time running out for Mike Williams to get healthy for regular-season debut

COSTA MESA, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Chargers might have to wait a few more months to see first-round pick Mike Williams play in a regular-season game.

Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said Monday that rookie WR Mike Williams will not practice this week. Jake Roth/USA TODAY Sports

Williams has been out since May after suffering a lower back disc herniation during the first rookie minicamp practice, and Chargers coach Anthony Lynn told reporters on Monday that Williams will not practice this week -- the final week before his team turns its attention toward the season opener on the road against the Denver Broncos.

Williams has remained on the physically unable to perform list since the start of training camp in July. The Chargers have taken a cautious approach to the Clemson product’s rehab in order to avoid any setbacks. And while Williams is progressing, Lynn said the Chargers have not made a decision on whether to take him off the PUP list and add him to the active roster when they make their final cuts.

If he’s left on the PUP list, Williams would remain there for the first six weeks of the regular season.

“You see him out here running around,” Lynn said. “He’s doing some change of direction and up to full-speed sprints, but we just don’t want any setbacks. He’s on pace, and we’ll see.”

More people play on ESPN than anywhere else. Join or create a league in the No. 1 Fantasy Football game! Sign up for free!

It’s a tough decision for the Chargers, who have enough depth at receiver to still function at a high level on offense should Williams be out for an extended period of time.

However, if Williams is healthy enough to play during the first month of the regular season, the Chargers could use the talented playmaker on the field.

“It’s hard to play this game at a high level without practicing,” Lynn said. “But he is a playmaker, and when he’s healthy we want to get him out there as soon as we can and see what he can do.”

Lynn said he and his coaching staff and trainers will watch Williams closely to see how he progresses, then make that decision when they have to.