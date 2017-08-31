NFL Nation predicts 3-13 record for Chargers in 'Battle for LA'

COSTA MESA, Calif. – The Los Angeles Chargers apparently will serve as the homecoming opponent and punching bag for the rest of the league in 2017, putting them in position to select the future replacement for Philip Rivers in next year’s draft, according to my NFL Nation colleagues.
I tallied up all of the picks by our NFL Nation reporters in our game-by-game predictions, released on Thursday, and the result was a 3-13 record for the Chargers in their first season in L.A., with the team getting off to a 0-8 start before the bye week.
That’s not exactly what the Chargers are looking for in their "Battle for LA."
According to the predictions, the Chargers will go 0-6 in the AFC West and 1-7 at home at the StubHub Center this year.
The only wins predicted for the Chargers are on the road in Week 10 against the Jacksonville Jaguars and in Week 16 against the New York Jets, and at home vs. the Buffalo Bills.
Yes, even the hapless Cleveland Browns are predicted to defeat the Chargers this season, at home no less.
However, this prediction isn’t as outrageous as you think because the Chargers of course lost to the Browns last season on Christmas Eve, the only win for Cleveland in 2016.
The Chargers haven’t finished with a 3-13 or worse record since going 1-15 in 2000 with Mike Riley at the helm. And yes, Riley went on to coach another season before being replaced by Marty Schottenheimer in 2002.
I paint a much rosier picture for the Bolts, predicting a 10-6 finish in 2017.
Here are the not-so-happy totals from my NFL Nation colleagues:
Week 1 vs. the Denver Broncos: Loss
Week 2 vs. the Miami Dolphins: Loss
Week 3 vs. the Kansas City Chiefs: Loss
Week 4 vs. the Philadelphia Eagles: Loss
Week 5 vs. the New York Giants: Loss
Week 6 vs. the Oakland Raiders: Loss
Week 7 vs. the Broncos: Loss
Week 8 vs. the New England Patriots: Loss
Week 9: Bye
Week 10 vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars: Win
Week 11 vs. the Buffalo Bills: Win
Week 12 vs. the Dallas Cowboys: Loss
Week 13 vs. the Cleveland Browns: Loss
Week 14 vs. the Washington Redskins: Loss
Week 15 vs the Chiefs: Loss
Week 16 vs. the New York Jets: Win
Week 17 vs. the Raiders: Loss