          NFL Nation predicts 3-13 record for Chargers in 'Battle for LA'

          10:20 AM ET
          • Eric D. WilliamsESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Covered Seahawks for Tacoma News Tribune for six seasons.
            • Played college football at University of Puget Sound
            Follow on Twitter

          COSTA MESA, Calif. – The Los Angeles Chargers apparently will serve as the homecoming opponent and punching bag for the rest of the league in 2017, putting them in position to select the future replacement for Philip Rivers in next year’s draft, according to my NFL Nation colleagues.

          I tallied up all of the picks by our NFL Nation reporters in our game-by-game predictions, released on Thursday, and the result was a 3-13 record for the Chargers in their first season in L.A., with the team getting off to a 0-8 start before the bye week.

          That’s not exactly what the Chargers are looking for in their "Battle for LA."

          According to the predictions, the Chargers will go 0-6 in the AFC West and 1-7 at home at the StubHub Center this year.

          The only wins predicted for the Chargers are on the road in Week 10 against the Jacksonville Jaguars and in Week 16 against the New York Jets, and at home vs. the Buffalo Bills.

          Yes, even the hapless Cleveland Browns are predicted to defeat the Chargers this season, at home no less.

          However, this prediction isn’t as outrageous as you think because the Chargers of course lost to the Browns last season on Christmas Eve, the only win for Cleveland in 2016.

          The Chargers haven’t finished with a 3-13 or worse record since going 1-15 in 2000 with Mike Riley at the helm. And yes, Riley went on to coach another season before being replaced by Marty Schottenheimer in 2002.

          I paint a much rosier picture for the Bolts, predicting a 10-6 finish in 2017.

          Here are the not-so-happy totals from my NFL Nation colleagues:

          Week 1 vs. the Denver Broncos: Loss

          Week 2 vs. the Miami Dolphins: Loss

          Week 3 vs. the Kansas City Chiefs: Loss

          Week 4 vs. the Philadelphia Eagles: Loss

          Week 5 vs. the New York Giants: Loss

          Week 6 vs. the Oakland Raiders: Loss

          Week 7 vs. the Broncos: Loss

          Week 8 vs. the New England Patriots: Loss

          Week 9: Bye

          Week 10 vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars: Win

          Week 11 vs. the Buffalo Bills: Win

          Week 12 vs. the Dallas Cowboys: Loss

          Week 13 vs. the Cleveland Browns: Loss

          Week 14 vs. the Washington Redskins: Loss

          Week 15 vs the Chiefs: Loss

          Week 16 vs. the New York Jets: Win

          Week 17 vs. the Raiders: Loss

