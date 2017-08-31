NFL Nation predicts 3-13 record for Chargers in 'Battle for LA'

COSTA MESA, Calif. – The Los Angeles Chargers apparently will serve as the homecoming opponent and punching bag for the rest of the league in 2017, putting them in position to select the future replacement for Philip Rivers in next year’s draft, according to my NFL Nation colleagues.

I tallied up all of the picks by our NFL Nation reporters in our game-by-game predictions, released on Thursday, and the result was a 3-13 record for the Chargers in their first season in L.A., with the team getting off to a 0-8 start before the bye week.

That’s not exactly what the Chargers are looking for in their "Battle for LA."

NFL Nation reporters don't see much success for Anthony Lynn in his first season. Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

According to the predictions, the Chargers will go 0-6 in the AFC West and 1-7 at home at the StubHub Center this year.

The only wins predicted for the Chargers are on the road in Week 10 against the Jacksonville Jaguars and in Week 16 against the New York Jets, and at home vs. the Buffalo Bills.

Yes, even the hapless Cleveland Browns are predicted to defeat the Chargers this season, at home no less.

However, this prediction isn’t as outrageous as you think because the Chargers of course lost to the Browns last season on Christmas Eve, the only win for Cleveland in 2016.

The Chargers haven’t finished with a 3-13 or worse record since going 1-15 in 2000 with Mike Riley at the helm. And yes, Riley went on to coach another season before being replaced by Marty Schottenheimer in 2002.

I paint a much rosier picture for the Bolts, predicting a 10-6 finish in 2017.

Here are the not-so-happy totals from my NFL Nation colleagues:

Week 1 vs. the Denver Broncos: Loss

Week 2 vs. the Miami Dolphins: Loss

Week 3 vs. the Kansas City Chiefs: Loss

Week 4 vs. the Philadelphia Eagles: Loss

Week 5 vs. the New York Giants: Loss

Week 6 vs. the Oakland Raiders: Loss

Week 7 vs. the Broncos: Loss

Week 8 vs. the New England Patriots: Loss

Week 9: Bye

Week 10 vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars: Win

Week 11 vs. the Buffalo Bills: Win

Week 12 vs. the Dallas Cowboys: Loss

Week 13 vs. the Cleveland Browns: Loss

Week 14 vs. the Washington Redskins: Loss

Week 15 vs the Chiefs: Loss

Week 16 vs. the New York Jets: Win

Week 17 vs. the Raiders: Loss