RB Andre Williams returns to Chargers on practice squad

COSTA MESA, Calif. -- After being waived during final roster cuts over the weekend, running back Andre Williams will start 2017 in a familiar place -- on the practice squad for the Los Angeles Chargers for a second straight season.

Williams, who spent most of the 2016 season on the practice squad, is joined by six other players who cleared waivers and spent training camp with the Chargers this season.

Andre Williams was signed to the Chargers' practice squad for the second straight season. Photo by Tom Walko/Icon Sportswire

Each team is allotted 10 spots on the practice squad. The Chargers still have three open spots, so recently waived players such as receiver Geremy Davis and cornerback Craig Mager could also find themselves on the team’s practice squad if they clear waivers.

Here’s a look at who the Chargers announced Sunday as part of the team’s practice squad.

OL Brett Boyko: Versatile lineman can play both guard and tackle, providing depth if the team experiences injuries up front for a third straight season.

CB Michael Davis: The undrafted rookie out of BYU got beat deep several times in preseason play but impressed coaches with his solid play during training camp.

C Randall Evans: Rangy, athletic corner out of Kansas State who could develop with seasoning.

WR Andre Patton: The Rutgers product improved with each rep and made some acrobatic catches on deep balls during training camp.

DE Whitney Richardson: A product of small-school Lane College, Richardson flashed with his solid effort during the final preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers.

WR Artavis Scott: The Chargers' other receiver from Clemson, joining Mike Williams, Scott flashed big-play ability at times during training camp, and just has to be more consistent.

RB Andre Williams: Averaged just 1.5 yards per carry during preseason play, but gives the Chargers another big back behind Gordon who knows the offense.