          Chargers WR Dontrelle Inman limited with groin injury

          9:39 PM ET
          Eric D. Williams
          COSTA MESA, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Chargers could be thin at receiver heading into their regular-season opener Monday against the Denver Broncos.

          Head coach Anthony Lynn kept just five receivers on the initial 53-man roster, and three of them fully participated in practice Thursday: Keenan Allen, Tyrell Williams and Travis Benjamin.

          Dontrelle Inman was limited due to a groin injury he’s been dealing with since offseason surgery to fix the issue. And Mike Williams remains out with a lower-back disk herniation. The rookie did not practice Thursday.

          Due to those injuries, receiver Geremy Davis could be promoted from the practice squad to the active roster, Lynn said.

          “Absolutely, Geremy has to be ready to go,” Lynn said. “We only have four healthy receivers and one maybe, so yeah, there’s a little bit of concern there.”

          Along with Inman, defensive end Jerry Attaochu (hamstring) and tight end Sean McGrath (knee) were limited participants.

