Ex-Broncos Russell Okung, Michael Schofield offer scouting report to Bolts

COSTA MESA, Calif. -- Russell Okung played one season with the Denver Broncos, while Michael Schofield spent his first three NFL seasons with the AFC West outfit.

Offensive tackle Russell Okung is in his first season with the Chargers after spending 2016 with the Broncos. Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

Now, both offensive linemen are with the Los Angeles Chargers and helping their new team prepare for Monday night's visit to Denver (10:20 p.m. ET, ESPN/WatchESPN).

“They definitely have a lot of new guys,” Okung said. “But there’s also guys that I have been watching a lot earlier than last year. I’m definitely familiar with a lot of those guys, going on my eighth year in the league.

“They’ve always been an exceptionally talented group. So we know who those rushers are on the outside, and we know what they can do on the back end, too.”

Schofield joined the Bolts this week, a waiver claim by the Chargers after the Broncos released him during final roster cuts. The Michigan product said he’s worked mostly at right and left guard for his new team.

Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn said Schofield provides some depth up front for the offense. Schofield said the Chargers run an offense similar to the Broncos', making the transition easier.

“I’m excited for it, obviously just coming from there,” Schofield said about playing in Denver. “I’m excited to go and see what it’s like to be a visitor there.

“I’m definitely motivated. It’s an ‘I want to prove Denver wrong’ kind of thing. I was a part of that team for three years so I feel like I know that defense pretty well. So I’ve been trying to help the guys with what they do from what I know.”

One of the toughest tasks for Okung and the rest of the offensive line will be limiting the impact plays from talented Denver pass-rusher Von Miller. Okung faced Miller daily in practice last season during one-on-one pass-rush drills and should have some tricks up his sleeve to slow down Miller.

“With guys like him, all things have to be rolling well,” Okung said. “The quarterback’s timing with the receiver with their routes, knowing where you’re help is coming from and you’ve got to win your one-on-one battles, too.

“It’s a challenge we’re looking forward to as a team. They’re obviously one of the better teams in the NFL, and we consider ourselves the same.”