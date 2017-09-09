Chargers trying to stay patient with Jerry Attaochu

COSTA MESA, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Chargers will have one last practice here on Saturday in preparation for the season opener against the Denver Broncos on Monday night.

The team is scheduled to travel to Denver on Sunday.

The Chargers went full pads just one time this week on Thursday, as head coach Anthony Lynn has chosen to dial back the contact this week so his players are fully rested for game time.

“When we put the pads on, we want to work more of the run game and more of our blitz pickups -- things that are hard to do without the pads,” Lynn said. “We also have four more competitive periods today -- ones vs. ones and stuff like that.”

Lynn said that Thursday will be his regular, fully-padded practice during the season.

That said, let’s get to your questions from this week’s mailbag:

What is the deal with Jerry Attouchou? Such high hopes. Do the Bolts still believe in him? — Craig Maloney (@thatajack22) September 8, 2017

@eric_d_williams: Never one to mince words, and not particularly a fan of injured players, Lynn had this to say when asked about edge rusher Jerry Attaochu this week:

“At some point, we’d like to see what he can do,” Lynn said. “He’s been rehabbing since I’ve been here, so I know he can rehab.”

Unfortunately, injuries have defined the Georgia Tech product’s time with the Chargers. He was nursing a hamstring issue for most of the offseason and training camp.

The Chargers moved up in the second round in 2014 to select Attaochu, who finished as Georgia Tech’s all-time sack leader with 31.5. But injuries have forced Attaochu to miss 14 games in three seasons with the Chargers.

Working in Attaochu’s favor is the fact that he’s still just 24 years old and has 10 sacks and 20 tackles for loss in 34 games played. So he’s been productive when healthy. Pass-rushers generally develop later than other positional players because of the nuisances of the position.

Attaochu is in the final year of his rookie deal and will be a free agent in 2018.

“He’s shown flashes,” Chargers defensive coordinator Gus Bradley said. “You see him with his ability to rush, and you can never have enough rushers. You can never have enough.

“So to get him going and get a chance to see him, that’s his biggest challenge -- to stay healthy enough so that we can see him on a consistent basis.”

When can we expect to see Mike Williams in a game? — james bucaro (@syndn) September 8, 2017

@eric_d_williams: Rookie receiver Mike Williams continued to work on a side field with the training staff during the first week of practice, and he’s expected to go through that workout schedule again next week.

At some point during the next few weeks, Williams will begin practicing with the team.

The Chargers have not set a specific timetable for Williams’ return to the field, but the fact that he did not begin the season on the physically unable to perform list is a good sign that perhaps the Clemson product will be ready for an October debut.

“Mike’s still progressing well with his rehab,” Lynn said this week. “He’s changing directions and starting and stopping. So far, so good.”