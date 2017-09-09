Chargers' S Tre Boston, WR Dontrelle Inman questionable vs. Broncos

COSTA MESA, Calif. -- Healthy for the most part, the Los Angeles Chargers have a few injury concerns heading into Monday’s contest against the Denver Broncos.

Starting safety Tre Boston (calf), receiver Dontrelle Inman (groin), tight end Sean McGrath (knee) and defensive end Jerry Attaochu (hamstring) were all limited in practice Saturday and are listed as questionable for the opener in Denver. Rookie receiver Mike Williams did not practice all week and is out.

Boston appeared on the Chargers’ injury report Friday because of some soreness in his calf, Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn said. However, Boston should be ready to play in the opener, according to Lynn.

“He moved around better today,” Lynn said. “He looked good, so I think he’ll be fine.”

If Boston can’t go, Adrian Phillips would see more time on defense for the Chargers.

Things are not as optimistic for Inman and Attaochu. Both are still nursing injuries that limited them during training camp and likely will be game-time decisions for the Chargers.

Lynn said it’s still possible the Chargers could promote receiver Geremy Davis from the practice squad to the active roster if Inman can’t play.

“Jerry is one of our core special teams guys,” Lynn said. “There’s a couple units we could put him on, and he could be that backup rusher. He’s shown in practice that he could possibly do that. But I don’t want to put a guy out there and he could play one quarter and he’s done. I just don’t want to do that.”