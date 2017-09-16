Chargers primed for LA debut at 27,000-seat StubHub Center

COSTA MESA, Calif. -- They’ve had two practice runs during preseason play to smooth out the rough edges, so the Los Angeles Chargers are prepared for the their regular-season opener Sunday at the StubHub Center, the 27,000-seat home of Major League Soccer’s LA Galaxy.

“We got a taste of it,” Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers said. “I think it has a chance to be a real awesome environment, but we’ve got to do our part on the field.”

The Chargers host the Miami Dolphins in the team’s return to Los Angeles, where they debuted as a franchise in 1960.

Yes, the Chargers have heard the cackling nationally as tickets remain available just a day before kickoff.

Even in a lame-duck situation last year with fans understanding the team was likely headed to Los Angeles, the Chargers still averaged 57,204 fans in eight games at Qualcomm Stadium. But many of those seats were filled by opposing fans, including a nearly full-house of Oakland Raiders fans in the second-to-last home game of the 2016 campaign.

According to ESPN Stats & Information, the average attendance for an NFL game last season was 68,913.

The Chargers understand it will take some time to grow the fan base in Los Angeles, and winning will help sell the product on the field. The Dolphins are the first of three straight home games the Chargers will play at the StubHub Center.

“We’re all excited about it,” Rivers said. “We’re excited about really this one being the first of three in a row. It’s really a chance for us to establish ourselves here in LA as a team that people want to root for and pull for.

“Certainly, that is important. But being completely honest, we just want to get that first win. That first one is always hard to get, and then you can get on a streak. You talk about making runs and getting hot, you’ve got to win one before you can win another one. And so we’re focused on trying to find a way to beat Miami.”

The last time the Chargers played at home Los Angeles was on Dec. 18, 1960, a 50-43 win over the New York Titans at the Coliseum to advance to the AFL Championship game.

To commemorate the team’s return to Los Angeles, six players from the original 1960 Los Angeles Chargers will be recognized on-field and present the organization with an original 1960 team-signed ball to legendary Chargers running back LaDainian Tomlinson.

Tomlinson also will be presented his Pro Football Hall of Fame ring during a halftime ceremony. Tomlinson’s Hall of Fame bust will be flown in from Canton for halftime festivities.

Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter and actress Jordin Sparks will perform the national anthem prior to kick.

A Los Angeles native, Chargers defensive tackle Brandon Mebane never thought he’d get an opportunity to play in front of his family in his hometown. But Mebane’s father, Walter, and mother, Joyce, will be in the stands Sunday.

“It means a lot,” Mebane said. “It means a lot that I’m playing on grass right now -- it’s good for the body. My parents get to come to all of the home games, so that’s special for them, special for me.”

The Chargers hired Mark Tamar as vice president of fan experience to create an electric atmosphere on game days. He has firsthand experience doing that in his former job of head of fan engagement for the Seahawks, home of the "12th Man" and one of the most festive stadium experiences in the NFL.

Tamar said he wants to create a similar experience for Chargers fans at StubHub.

“The thought of playing in a smaller stadium like this is better for game-day presentation and fan interaction, having a close-knit group that you can really deal with on an intimate basis throughout the game and get everyone focused on the same thing at the same time,” Tamar said.

The three years at StubHub allows the Chargers a training period to establish the team’s game-day experience before they move to the new facility in Inglewood, according to Tamar.

Like the Seahawks’ Blue Thunder, Tamar added a drum line, calling them The Thunder Bolts.

The Chargers also are adding flag runners for pregame player introductions and purchased the cannon from longtime fan Ron Dixon for game-day festivities, part of the experience at games in San Diego since 1961.

“Players love it,” Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn said, when asked about StubHub’s intimate environment. “Some of those guys were surprised. They even asked [if we could build] an upper deck at StubHub because they liked it so much.

“It was exciting. The fields were outstanding. ... It’s one of the best fields I’ve ever been on.”