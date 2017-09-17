Chargers' Mike Williams eyes October for first NFL appearance

COSTA MESA, Calif. -- Expectations for Anthony Lynn in his first game at StubHub Center as the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers?

That’s easy.

"I’m fully anticipating the crowd to show up and just be dynamic," Lynn said. "It’s going to be an exciting game -- a lot of energy. We’re looking forward to it, our first home game."

Whether the crowd matches Lynn’s expectations remains to be seen, but one thing fans should expect in the Chargers’ home debut is a touchdown pass from Philip Rivers.

Since he became the starter in 2006, Rivers has thrown at least one touchdown pass in every home opener except the 2007 season, a 14-3 win over the Chicago Bears.

The Chargers are 8-3 in home openers during Rivers’ time as the starter.

“We need to start faster this week, obviously,” Rivers said. “Anytime you start the game down 24-7, it’s an uphill climb. That will be an emphasis all week, getting off to a good start and getting first downs.

“It sounds simple, but getting first downs keeps you in rhythm, keeps everybody involved and allows us to put more points on the board.”

Let’s take a look at a couple questions from this week’s mailbag.

What's up with Mike Williams? Do they expect him to play at this season?? — Whatsgoodinsports (@whatsgoodnsport) September 16, 2017

@eric_d_williams: Chargers rookie Mike Williams practiced for the first time this week since suffering a lower back disc herniation in May. Williams was a limited participant, getting some work in with the receivers and quarterbacks during individual work.

"It's crazy," Williams said, when asked about how much time he's been away from the field. "It wasn't how I had this planned out, but I'm just going with the flow. Everything happens for a reason. I'm just trying to learn the offense right now, get in shape and be ready to play when my time comes.

"My progress is good from where I came with the back injury. I feel good right now. I'm just taking it one day at a time. I had a set date for October so I'm just going with that. I'll be ready to play when I get my chance."

While Williams still has some hurdles to clear, he looks like he's right on schedule. If everything goes as planned, the earliest he could be ready for a game would appear to be the October 1 contest against the Philadelphia Eagles at StubHub Center.

"It's the game I love," Williams said. "I came here to play football, so I want to go out there and be able to do that without any problems. But it's health first -- to go out there and play the game I love, and play how I love to play."

Austin Ekeler looked pretty good in his small sample on MNF. Any chance for more playing time? — Jay Official (@jayofficial2k) September 16, 2017

@eric_d_williams: All Austin Ekeler does is makes plays.

In exhibition games, the undrafted rookie out Western State Colorado University finished with five receptions for 72 yards, with a long of 32 yards. And Ekeler totaled 87 rushing yards, averaging 5.8 yards per contest.

In his first regular-action, Ekeler appeared in just three plays, totaling two receptions for 18 yards.

So it stands to reason if Ekeler is given more opportunities, the Chargers should expect more of the same.

"I have full confidence in him that if we got him the ball, that he could make a play -- based on what he showed me every day in training camp," Lynn said.