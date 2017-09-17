Chargers (again) give it away in home-opening loss to Dolphins

COSTA MESA, Calif. -- Different city, same result.

Finding a way to finish is something the Los Angeles Chargers have struggled with over the past two years.

And on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, the Chargers once again found a way to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory in a 19-17 loss to the Dolphins, falling to 0-2 on the year in the team’s L.A. debut at the StubHub Center.

Philip Rivers passed for 331 yards and a touchdown, but the Chargers' struggles to close a game out continued in Sunday's loss to the Dolphins. AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Like the Chargers’ season-opening, heartbreaking loss to the Denver Broncos, undrafted rookie Younghoe Koo had a chance to make something happen with the game in the balance.

Last week, the Broncos blocked Koo’s 44-yard kick that would have sent the game into overtime.

This time, Koo had a 44-yarder that would have given his team the victory. Instead, Koo’s offering was wide right, sending Miami players running onto the field in celebration.

Koo also pushed a 41-yard kick wide right earlier in the game.

The Chargers have now lost nine games by seven points or fewer since the start of last season, most in the NFL during that span, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.

The Chargers are 1-10 in games decided by seven points or fewer over the past two seasons, the worst winning percentage for any team in such games.

The Chargers also have lost seven games in which they’ve led in the fourth quarter dating back to last season.