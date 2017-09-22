RB Melvin Gordon preaches patience with Chargers' run game

COSTA MESA, Calif. -- Melvin Gordon's not concerned about the numbers.

Through two games, Los Angeles Chargers' workhorse running back has just 67 rushing yards on 27 carries, averaging just 2.5 yards per attempt, including 13 yards on nine rushes in the Week 2 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Gordon finished last season with at least 68 rush yards in eight of his final nine outings, with the exception his last game of 2016 at Carolina, when he suffered hip and knee injuries.

“It’s a process,” Gordon said. “But I feel like once we get it we’re going to have it. You’ve got to be patient with it. Of course I’d like to jump out and have these 100-yard games. But right now that’s not the case.

“If those guys miss a block, I’m not going to get down on them because everyone misses blocks. I make mistakes, too. And that’s not the way to go about it. If there’s no running lanes, you just encourage those guys and take it for what it is. And hopefully it gets better.”

Gordon also has 12 receptions for 90 receiving yards and a score, as the Chargers have used the Wisconsin product in the short passing game because of the team’s struggles running the football.

Even though Gordon’s stymied in the run game, Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said he doesn’t want to force the football to the third-year pro.

“In the game last week I would have loved to feed him,” Lynn said. “But we were moving the ball down the field in no-huddle, so that’s what we did. Every game is different, so you just can’t say how many touches.”

Gordon said the fact that he has some familiarity with the Kansas City Chiefs defensively should help. The last time Gordon faced the Chiefs he had a solid day, averaging 4.1 yards per carry and running for two touchdowns in the 2016 opener.

Veteran quarterback Philip Rivers' familiarity with the Chiefs should help, too, Gordon said.

“That gives you a little comfort,” Gordon said. “But at the end of the day you still have got to stop those guys on the edge, you’ve got to stop the [linebackers] and you’ve still got to get past those corners to make plays.

“It is what it is. Regardless of how well you know a team, there’s new players that come in and out every day, and you still have to execute.”