Eagles bottle up Melvin Gordon as Chargers remain winless in L.A.

CARSON, Calif. -- "Let's go Eagles!"

Those were the chants coming from most of the 25,374 in attendance at the StubHub Center on Sunday, as this was a home game in location only for the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Chargers fell behind 13-0 early to the Philadelphia Eagles, fought their way back into it but ultimately lost again 26-24 to remain winless on the season in a disastrous start in L.A.

The Eagles held Chargers running back Melvin Gordon to just 22 yards on 12 carries. Gordon entered the contest with a sore left knee and never got going against an aggressive Eagles defensive front.

What it means: The Chargers dropped to 0-4 for the first time since the team's 1992 season. The Bolts wound up making the playoffs that year, winning seven straight to finish the season and taking the division at 11-5. But this Chargers team doesn't appear equipped to pull that off again. Per ESPN Stats & Information, out of 157 teams to start the season 0-4 in the Super Bowl era, only those 1992 Chargers made the playoffs. The Chargers have now lost nine straight dating to last season and looked awful with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell in attendance at the invitation of Chargers chairman Dean Spanos.

What I liked: Down 13-0 early in the game, the Chargers fought back and trailed 19-17 with 13:42 left after Austin Ekeler's 35-yard touchdown run. After allowing the Eagles to score on the first four possessions, the Bolts held Philadelphia to three points for most of the second half. However, Eagles bruising runner LeGarrette Blount shook loose for an impressive 68-yard run that led to a Wendell Smallwood 3-yard touchdown run six plays later, giving the Eagles a 26-17 lead they would not relinquish.

What I didn't like: The Eagles controlled the tempo against the Chargers by consistently running the football. The Bolts entered the game giving up 146.7 rushing yards a contest, second worst in the NFL. That didn't change Sunday; L.A.'s defense allowed Philadelphia to rush for 214 yards in the first half for an average of 5.1 per carry.

Fantasy fallout: Per ESPN Stats & Information, Tyrell Williams' 75-yard catch for a score is his longest reception since his first career touchdown, an 80-yard reception against the Denver Broncos in Week 17 of the 2015 season. Williams finished with five catches for 115 yards and a score. Keenan Allen also had a good day, totaling five catches for 138 yards. Gordon entered the game with a sore knee and struggled to get anything going.

Ekeler breaks out: Ekeler, an undrafted rookie, put his explosive playmaking ability on display with 35-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter. Ekeler also had two receptions for 23 yards, totaling 58 yards from scrimmage on the day.