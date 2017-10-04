Feed him: Chargers' Melvin Gordon wants more touches

COSTA MESA, Calif. -- With his team sitting at 0-4 a quarter of the way through the season, Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon wants to do more.

After finishing with just 22 yards on 10 carries in the Chargers' latest loss over the weekend, a 26-24 setback to the Philadelphia Eagles, the reserved Gordon's emotions finally bubbled to the surface.

"I'm super frustrated at the moment, but I can't let it break me," Gordon said after the game. "It all falls under the same thing. But obviously not getting the touches and not getting the win -- the win is the biggest thing. But then the fact that you feel like you can't even help, you're just kind of sitting back, it sucks because I just feel like I'm kind of helpless back there.

"I hate that I feel like that, and I just feel like I can't help my teammates out there. It hurts, really. I probably would have felt a lot better if we'd won."

Gordon has 168 rushing yards on 54 carries with two rushing touchdowns and is averaging just 3.1 yards per carry through four games this season. He also has 13 receptions for 97 receiving yards and a score.

With the Chargers trailing in the second half, offensive coordinator Ken Whisenhunt turned to the pass to move the ball, with Gordon getting just four carries for 2 yards.

"We talked after the game," Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said. "I feel like when one of our players is upset, we talk right away, and he was.

"I think a lot of guys were upset because we lost the game, and Melvin just wants to win like everyone else. So, second half, we had to throw the ball to catch up a little bit. So we have to be more efficient running the ball in the first half."

Through four games last season, Gordon had just 230 yards. He wound up finishing just three yards short of 1,000, with 997 rushing yards and 12 total touchdowns. Gordon averaged 3.9 yard per carry and made his first Pro Bowl last season.

With 12 games left, there's certainly time for Gordon to turn things around. The Chargers also face a New York Giants' defense allowing 142.8 rushing yards a contest, No. 28 in the NFL.

"I just feel like I can't help those guys, and that's what probably frustrates me the most at this point because we just keep falling short," Gordon said. "Being 0-4 sucks. I've never been sitting here in my life in this position.

"But I'm not a quitter, so I've just got to find a way to make something happen."