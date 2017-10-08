Chargers get first win of season and first for head coach Anthony Lynn

The Giants lose receivers Odell Beckham Jr., Brandon Marshall and Sterling Shepard in a 27-22 loss to the Chargers. (1:55)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The Los Angeles Chargers finally ran into a team more broken down and snakebitten in the New York Giants, earning a 27-22 win at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

The win was Anthony Lynn's first as a head coach, ending a nine-game losing streak for the recently relocated franchise dating back to last season.

“This is a high-character group,” Lynn said. “They don’t quit, They just keep coming, coming and coming. And even when it’s not pretty, I’m just so happy that we found a way to get one.”

Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers remained undefeated against 2004 draft classmate Eli Manning, pushing his record to 3-0 against Manning. Rivers completed 21 of 54 passes for 258 yards, three touchdowns and an interception.

Manning finished 21-of-36 for 225 passing yards, two touchdowns and an interception. The interception, made by Chargers safety Tre Boston, sealed the game for the Bolts.

Rivers said he handed Lynn a game ball in the locker room afterwards.

“I just wanted to tell him, shoot, sorry it took so dang long,” Rivers said. “It’s been a long time coming.”

The Chargers benefited from four of New York's top five receivers -- Odell Beckham Jr., Brandon Marshall, Sterling Shepard, and Dwayne Harris -- leaving the game with injuries.

What it means: At 1-4, the Chargers finally figured out how to win a close game. Entering Sunday's contest, the Chargers were 4-12 dating back to the start of last season in games decided by eight points or fewer.

What I liked: Joey Bosa, in his second season, was all over the field. Bosa totaled six combined tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble. According to ESPN Stats & Information, it's the fourth time in his career Bosa has had two sacks in a game, tying him with Vic Beasley Jr. and Trey Flowers for the most such games in the NFL in the past two seasons.

What I didn't like: With the Chargers in position to get points and create some separation from the Giants early in the game, Rivers threw his fifth interception of the season. Rivers has turned the ball over seven times this year, leading to 38 points to the opposing team. Lynn has to hold Rivers accountable for not taking care of the football.

Fantasy fallout: Melvin Gordon had a good day, rushing for over 100 yards for the first time this season (105 yards) and collecting 58 receiving yards for 163 yards from scrimmage, including a 6-yard reception and a 10-yard catch for scores. Tight end Hunter Henry finished with three receptions for 42 receiving yards on eight targets, including a 25-yard touchdown catch.

Run defense still an issue: Entering Sunday, the Chargers were allowing 163.5 rushing yards a contest, second worst in the NFL. The bad tackling continued against the Giants, as New York totaled 152 rushing yards.

What's next: The Chargers head to the Bay Area for the Relocation Bowl to take on the AFC West rival Oakland Raiders next week. The Chargers have lost four straight to the Raiders.