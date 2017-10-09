Joey Bosa, Melvin Ingram give offensive lines a lot to think about

Chargers coach Anthony Lynn won his first game in Los Angeles and was given a game ball from his QB Philip Rivers. (1:07)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Pick your poison.

That's the dilemma that Los Angeles Chargers defensive ends Melvin Ingram and Joey Bosa pose to offensive lines on game day.

And the New York Giants had to deal with the talented pass-rushing duo operating at maximum efficiency on Sunday, as Ingram and Bosa collected two sacks each in the Chargers' first victory of the season, a 27-22 win against the Giants.

Bosa got the Chargers going early with two sacks and a forced fumble in the opening quarter.

According to ESPN Stats & Information, it's the fourth time in his career Bosa has had two sacks in a game, tying him with Vic Beasley Jr. and Trey Flowers for the most such games in the NFL in the past two seasons.

And Ingram helped put the game away late, as the Chargers harassed Eli Manning most of the day, finishing with five sacks as a team.

Joey Bosa had two sacks against the Giants, a figure matched by teammate Melvin Ingram. Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire

Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said he needed Ingram and Bosa creating consistent pressure to keep Manning from gashing the Chargers in the passing game.

"It meant a lot because if you give Eli time to sit back there and pick you apart, he will," Lynn said. "He felt those guys today."

Ingram leads the league with 7.5 sacks, while Bosa is No. 7 in the NFL with 4.5 sacks.

Perhaps the most critical play made by one of the two happened with four minutes left. The Chargers trailed 22-20 and needed a stop on third-and-7 with the ball on New York's 23-yard line.

Ingram started outside on the left edge, but at the snap, he cut inside after defensive tackle Darius Philon created a crease by taking on a double team. D.J. Fluker, Ingram's former teammate now playing right guard for the Giants, couldn't get back to Ingram in time, and he sacked Manning, forcing a fumble. Ingram had the presence of mind to stay with the play and recovered the fumble on New York's 11-yard line.

"We just told each other we have to get there," Ingram said about the play. "We told each other we have no choice but to get there. I got there and the ball just came out."

Three plays later, quarterback Philip Rivers found Melvin Gordon in the flat for a 10-yard touchdown that gave the Chargers the lead with 2:58 to play.

Bosa said ideally he and Ingram work from the same side, creating a favorable matchup with the offensive line.

"We have a whole bunch of situations that we could put their offensive line in," Bosa said. "If they don't slide to us, we get a 2-on-2 and that's what we're always looking for with me and Mel -- just to create good matchups and confuse them and make them think.

"I think every time we get both of us on one side, they kind of panic a little bit. That's what we're looking for."

"When me and him are on the same side, the sky's the limit," Ingram said. "It's a pretty sight. We get over there and we talk and try to do a lot of stuff."

With the perception nationally that the Chargers, who were riding a nine-game losing streak, are not wanted in Los Angeles, the team badly needed a win. Bosa and Ingram's teamwork helped bring it home.

"It's just great playing with him," Bosa said. "To be able to run some plays with him and have him come up with the sack is just almost as good of a feeling as getting one yourself. To both come out with two, this game was huge for us."