How'd we get here? Raiders, Chargers meet in 'Relocation Bowl'

Two years ago, the Chargers and Raiders -- AFC West rivals -- surprisingly proposed a partnership on a $2 billion new stadium in Carson, California, as the teams that would mark the NFL's return to Los Angeles after an absence of two decades there.

Of course, Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke had other plans, with Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones helping the Rams broker enough votes from NFL owners last year to secure a spot in L.A., buoyed by his sparkling $2.6 billion stadium project in Inglewood.

So fast forward to today, Oct. 13, 2017, and the Los Angeles Chargers are here, with San Diego fans bitter, L.A. fans indifferent and the perception that a majority of NFL fans in Los Angeles want the Raiders to return to L.A.

Meanwhile, the Oakland Raiders will have to wait three more years until their $1.9 billion palace is finished in Las Vegas.

The Chargers may have won the fight to relocate to Los Angeles, but Raiders owner Mark Davis jokes the Raiders have already won the popularity battle there. Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

For the first time since the two teams announced their intentions to move, the Chargers and Raiders will meet on Sunday (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS) in Oakland -- the Relocation Bowl.

So how'd we get here? NFL Nation Raiders reporter Paul Gutierrez and Chargers reporter Eric Williams hit the rewind button on the winding road that led to Sunday's matchup.

Paul Gutierrez: It felt like a done deal. The Raiders were going to head back to Los Angeles, which they called home from 1982 through 1994 and had maintained a fiercely loyal fan base.

A committee of NFL owners had recommended to the rest of the ownership group that the joint Chargers-Raiders Carson plan was the way to go. Seemingly, the only detail to address would be which of these ancient AFL rivals would be the one to jump from the AFC West to the NFC in a necessary realignment.

The Raiders were the likely candidates to move, since the Chargers and Dean Spanos had the deeper pockets and were bringing most of the capital to the project. Plus, the Raiders were more than fine moving into the 27,000-seat soccer-specific StubHub Center for the two years it would take to get the $2 billion Carson stadium up and running. Immediately.

Indeed, the Raiders were set to play in Carson in 2016.

It was a done deal. Or so they thought.

Eric Williams: Things changed dramatically in the afternoon session of the NFL owners meetings in Houston in January 2016. The Chargers' brass thought they had a done deal after the six-member NFL owner relocation committee recommended approving the Carson project to the rest of the owners. However, the approval of owners using a secret ballot sent things south for the Spanos family. Given the cloak of anonymity, fellow owners turned on Spanos and approved Kroenke's plan for relocation, 30-2, leaving the Chargers little choice but to broker a deal with the Rams after an embarrassing defeat.

But with an option to exercise his right to relocate to Los Angeles in his back pocket and given an extra $100 million by the league to broker a stadium deal that would keep the team in San Diego, Spanos had some leverage to get something done in his hometown.

However, he had a problem in San Diego as well -- no allies to champion his cause to the movers and shakers locally because of ill will built up during his time in the city. The Chargers put together a $1.8 billion plan for a downtown stadium and convention center annex that proposed raising hotel taxes to help pay for the facility. The project needed two-thirds of city voters during the November 2016 election to approve the measure. The measure received just 43 percent approval.

Two months later, Spanos announced his intention to move the team to Los Angeles.

PG: The Raiders, as owner Mark Davis said, finished third in a three-horse race. Sure, L.A. was still on the table for the Raiders, but only as a tenant in the Rams' palace in Inglewood -- on the same Hollywood Park land that his late father, Al, wanted to build a stadium for the Raiders before they moved back to Oakland in 1995. And that was only an option if the Chargers chose to stay in San Diego.

Instead, Davis looked to Nevada. Again. After years of trying to get a new stadium in Oakland, and with the rent at the O.co Coliseum tripled, Las Vegas beckoned. (Davis has owned the domain for LasVegasRaiders.com since 1998 and his cell phone has had a Vegas-area 702 area code for years.) He teamed up with casino magnate Sheldon Adelson, who helped broker a deal for $750 million from a hotel tax fee to go toward the stadium. Adelson would also put in $650 million of his own money and the Raiders would pitch in $500 million for the $1.9 billion, 65,000-seat domed stadium project.

Davis announced in April 2016 that he planned on turning the Silver State of Nevada into the Silver and Black State with the arrival of the Raiders and on the private flight back to Oakland, Davis acknowledged to ESPN.com how much he was struggling with the possibility of leaving the Bay Area.

Adelson pulled out of the deal in January, taking his $650 million with him, then Goldman Sachs, a business partner of Adelson's in line to replace his contribution, followed suit. Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones helped the Raiders secure a loan from Bank of America and then at the owners meetings in March, the Raiders' relocation bid to Las Vegas was approved by a 31-1 vote, with only the Miami Dolphins' Stephen Ross voting against it.

Davis, who initially said he was going to make the NFL owners a "deal they couldn't refuse" to move to Las Vegas, told ESPN.com his late father would have been "proud" of the development.

The StubHub Center hasn't provided much of a home-advantage atmosphere for the Chargers this season. Jake Roth/USA TODAY Sports

EW: After setting up camp in Costa Mesa, the Chargers have not exactly had the welcome mat rolled out for them in Los Angeles.

On the field, they got off to a 0-4 start, including losing the first three games at their temporary home, the StubHub Center.

The Chargers were loudly booed coming out of the tunnel for player introductions in a home stadium overtaken by opposing fans, and have been relegated to less desirable local TV channels in favor of Rams or Raiders games.

But even though the reception for the Chargers has been cool at best, quarterback Philip Rivers said it would have been a little weird to have played their games in San Diego until the Rams and Chargers' new facility in Inglewood is completed, similar to what the Raiders are doing in Oakland.

"Maybe it still would've been like, 'All right, let's make it our best couple of years yet' before you left -- rather than not knowing," Rivers said. "I don't know. It would've still been awkward. I can see it being weird. … I can't really imagine it."

PG: The long, strange goodbye to Oakland has been a mixed bag thus far this season. After all, the Las Vegas stadium is not expected to open until 2020, and the lame-duck Raiders entered this season with a pair of one-year leases at the O.co Coliseum and while they plan on playing in the East Bay in 2018, nothing is official yet for 2019, and Davis does not want to go to Las Vegas to play at UNLV's 40,000-seat Sam Boyd Stadium before the dome is ready. And yes, the stadium plans look suspiciously like the one they were going to share with the Chargers in Carson.

"I want to move in there clean," Davis said of Las Vegas.

He also wants to leave a Lombardi Trophy in Oakland before heading for Southern Nevada.

And after a 2-0 start that had them looking like Super Bowl contenders, the Raiders have dropped three straight games. Fall to the Chargers on Sunday -- Davis joked to the Los Angeles Daily News that Raider Nation has already won the battle for L.A. with Chargers and Rams fans -- and the Raiders will find themselves in last place in the AFC West.

Things will get ugly in the Black Hole, already crestfallen with the impending move of their franchise, if the Raiders continue to trend downward.

"There's no book on how to do this situation," Raiders quarterback Derek Carr said early in training camp. "No one has done it yet. This is a weird deal, right? But we're so focused on what we're doing that it doesn't matter. We can talk about it and high, low, whatever you want to do, but at the end of the day we have to show up and play football. That is how we stay focused.

"Obviously, like I said, it's years down the road. My kids will be a lot bigger by then. I have a lot more things I want to do here first before we get to that."