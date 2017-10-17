In fight for L.A., Chargers should embrace powder blue uniform

COSTA MESA, Calif. -- One of the best looking and most recognizable uniforms in sports, the Los Angeles Chargers will wear their powder blue alternate uniforms for the first time this season for a Sunday contest against the Denver Broncos (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS).

And in a battle to win more fans in Los Angeles, the Chargers should make the powder blues their permanent home uniform. It makes no sense to have one of the most iconic uniforms in the sports world and only wear them a couple times a season.

The Chargers are 16-16 in their alternate powder blue uniforms since 1994. Orlando Ramirez/USA Today Sports

The powder blue uniforms got their start in Los Angeles when the team began as a franchise in 1960, so the Chargers would be re-establishing a tradition in Los Angeles. ESPN's Paul Lukas provides a good history of the powder blue uniforms.

Riding a two-game win streak, the Chargers are looking for their first home victory this season. They're 0-3 at the StubHub Center.

"We love the powder blue," Chargers president of business operations A.G. Spanos told the team's website. "It is obviously a color our fans identify with and is an important part of the Chargers' rich history. It has worked out well that we can still wear the powder blue for certain games during the year, especially during special occasions like honoring our alumni. The current system has worked out great."

Chargers chairman Dean Spanos has said in the past he's open to the possibility of rebranding. NFL rules allow teams to change their uniforms only once in a five-year period. The last time the Chargers made any changes to their uniforms was in 2012.

Along with wearing the powder blue uniforms at home on Sunday, the Chargers also will wear them on the road against the Dallas Cowboys for a Week 13 contest on Thanksgiving Day.

First reappearing in 1994, the Chargers have worn their alternate powder blue uniforms 32 times, posting a 16-16 record.