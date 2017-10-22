Chargers push win streak to three games as defense shuts out Broncos

Trevor Siemian and Demaryius Thomas are not on the same page as Siemian throws an interception deep in Chargers territory. (0:22)

CARSON, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Chargers returned "home" to a stadium filled with orange-clad Denver Broncos fans at StubHub Center on Sunday.

It didn't matter.

Just as they've done the previous two weeks, the Bolts leaned on a dominant performance up front defensively in shutting out their AFC West rivals 21-0.

The last time the Chargers posted a shutout was in October 2014, a 31-0 victory over the New York Jets in Week 5. The last time the Broncos were shut out was in November 1992, a 24-0 loss against the Los Angeles Raiders.

The victory gives the Chargers a three-game winning streak and pushes them to 3-4 on the year.

Entering Sunday's contest, the Chargers had lost six of their past seven games against the Broncos. But the victory helped the Bolts break a seven-game losing streak at home that dates back to Week 10 of last season, when they defeated the Tennessee Titans in San Diego.

The Broncos sacked Trevor Siemian three times and forced three turnovers. Jeff Gross/Getty Images

The victory also was win No. 100 for Philip Rivers, who finished 15 of 26 passing for 183 yards and two touchdown.

The Chargers harassed Denver quarterback Trevor Siemian into five sacks and forced three turnovers, and they held the Broncos to 251 total yards.

What it means: After starting the season 0-4, the Chargers have scratched their way back to a game within .500 and are playing their best football of the year.

What I liked: The Chargers played complementary football. With the defense playing well, the Bolts could afford to be a little more conservative on offense, making sure not to turn the ball over. On defense, the Chargers finally did a good job of containing the run and forcing a shaky Siemian to beat them with his arm.

What I didn't like: The Chargers still can't run the ball with any consistency, finishing with just 80 rushing yards. On their first drive of the game, the Chargers gave the ball four straight times to Melvin Gordon at the 1-yard line but could not punch it in, turning the ball over to the Broncos on downs. Jahleel Addae and Jatavis Brown also dropped two easy interceptions on defense, which would have given the Chargers more breathing room.

Big day for Travis Benjamin: The Chargers signed Benjamin in free agency last year during the offseason because of his ability to field punts, but they had not got much return on their investment until Sunday. Benjamin jump-started the Chargers with a 65-punt return for a score in the opening quarter, giving the Bolts a 7-0 lead. The last time the Chargers had a return for a touchdown was a 65-yard punt return for a score by Michael Spurlock in a December 2012 game against the Jets. Benjamin also caught a 42-yard touchdown for a score.

Fantasy fallout: Hunter Henry totaled four catches for 73 yards, while Keenan Allen finished with three catches for 41 yards. Gordon was held to 38 yards on 18 rushes. Joey Bosa totaled two sacks on the day; he now has 7.5 sacks on the year.

Bolts control field position: Punter Drew Kaser did a good job of controlling field position, averaging 51.6 yards per punt, with three downed inside the 20-yard line. One of those was a 69-yarder with backspin that Austin Ekeler downed at the 1-yard line.

What's next: The Chargers now travel east to face the defending Super Bowl champions, the New England Patriots, on the road for the first time since 2011. They have a chance to get to 4-4 before the team's bye week.