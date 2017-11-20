Chargers pick off QB Nathan Peterman five times in blowout win over Bills

Nathan Peterman's throw goes through the hands of his intended receiver and picked off by Chargers LB Korey Toomer to put Los Angeles on the board against Buffalo. (0:34)

COSTA MESA, Calif. -- Unlike most games for the Los Angeles Chargers this season, this one was over quickly.

The Bolts' defense overwhelmed Buffalo Bills rookie quarterback Nathan Peterman, who was making his first career start.

Peterman threw five first-half interceptions that the Chargers turned into 24 points and the rout was on, with Los Angeles winning 54-24 Sunday at the StubHub Center.

Tyrod Taylor replaced Peterman in the second half, and Joey Bosa sacked and stripped the mobile quarterback of the football in the third quarter. Melvin Ingram scooped up the ball and ran it back 39 yards for a touchdown.

Entering Sunday, the Chargers had just 28 points off turnovers in their first nine games of the season.

The Chargers had struggled to score points entering Week 11, but had 37 by halftime, their most in a first half in team history. The last time the Chargers scored 54 points was against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Dec. 8, 1985.

With the win, the Chargers improved to 4-6 on the season. And with the Kansas City Chiefs (6-4) losing on the road to the New York Giants, 12-9 in overtime, Los Angeles is just two games out of the AFC West division lead heading into a Thanksgiving Day contest against the Dallas Cowboys.

According to ESPN Stats & Information, the Chargers have made the playoffs after 4-6 starts three times (2013, 2008, 1995), but never after a 3-7 start.

The Chargers finished one short of the team-record six interceptions in a game set against the Peyton Manning-led Indianapolis Colts on Nov. 11, 2007.

Keenan Allen was the impetus for the Chargers on offense, finishing with a season-high 13 catches for 159 yards and two receiving touchdowns on 13 targets.

Because of the blowout win and the short turnaround to Thursday's game, the Chargers rested some of their front-line players in the fourth quarter.

Philip Rivers was questionable this week because of concussion-like symptoms he self-reported earlier in the week. However, Rivers was cleared on Saturday and made his 186th consecutive regular-season start, finishing 21-of-33 for 250 yards and two touchdowns in three quarters of work.