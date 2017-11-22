Chargers will wear powder blue for first Thanksgiving game since 1969

COSTA MESA, Calif. -- Growing up with a father, Steve Rivers, who was a high school football coach in Alabama, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers said he looked forward to gathering around the television on Thanksgiving and watching football with his family.

For the first time in his 14-year career in the NFL, Rivers will play on Thanksgiving, when the Chargers hit the road to face the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday (4:30 p.m. ET, CBS).

The Chargers will have one last walk-through practice at the Hoag Performance Center before flying out on Wednesday.

"It's awesome," Rivers said. "That's one of the first things I noticed when the schedule came out. It's probably a good chance I will only get this opportunity. So I'm looking forward to it."

The Chargers are 2-1-1 on Thanksgiving, and last played on the holiday when they were still in the American Football League on Nov. 27, 1969, at Houston in a 21-17 victory.

Philip Rivers is excited about playing on Thanksgiving for the first time in his career. AP Photo/Denis Poroy

The Chargers will wear their powder blue uniforms for the second time this season. The Cowboys have hosted the Thanksgiving Day game since 1966 -- missing two years in 1975 and 1977 when the NFL allowed the St. Louis Cardinals to host the games -- and are 30-18-1 on Thanksgiving.

The Chargers are 4-6 against the Cowboys, but have won three of the last four meetings.

Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said he had an opportunity to play on Thanksgiving as a player when he was a running back for the Denver Broncos. Other than playing in the Super Bowl, Lynn said it might be one of the biggest games in the league.

Playing on a short week, Lynn shortened practices on Monday and Tuesday to let his players recover from Sunday's big win against the Buffalo Bills.

"As football players, we want to play football," Chargers defensive tackle Damion Square said. "So whenever the game gets closer, you like that. I'm a fan of Thursday night football; you don't have to wait long or second-guess anything. I feel like you step right off this field and onto someone else's field. That's the type of ball that I want to play."

However, veterans such as cornerback Casey Hayward have a different take on the nationally televised game.

"I guess it gives you the opportunity to really suck or really be good, and everybody notices," Hayward said. "So if you're really good, a lot of good things will come out of it, but if you suck, don't get on Twitter."

Chargers defensive coordinator Gus Bradley says the Chargers should take advantage of the opportunity to be on center stage in the NFL on Thursday.

"It just brings back great memories," Bradley said. "I know our players are really excited about it. And you talk about Thanksgiving, a time to be grateful for so many things -- your family, this facility and the players you coach, this coaching staff. And then on top of it you get a chance to play in a game. It's a great environment. How can't you get excited for this opportunity? So a lot of things to be grateful for, including this game."