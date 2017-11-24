Philip Rivers throws for 434 yards as Chargers keep playoff hopes alive

Philip Rivers lofts a gem up to WR Tyrell Williams who hauls it in for a 27-yard touchdown to up Los Angeles' lead to 16-0 over Dallas. (0:16)

DALLAS -- Playing his first game on Thanksgiving Day, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers put on a show. He threw for 434 yards and three touchdowns in a 28-6 victory over the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

With the win, the Chargers improved to 5-6, inching closer to a .500 record for the first time this season. The Bolts also firmly remain in the postseason conversation, just a half-game back of the Baltimore Ravens (5-5) for the final wild-card spot in the AFC.

The Chargers, who host the winless Cleveland Browns next week at the StubHub Center, have now won three straight and four of their past five games against the Cowboys.

Feast through the air Philip Rivers is the second player to throw for 400 yards on the road on Thanksgiving. Year Player Team Yards Opponent 2016 Kirk Cousins WSH 449 Cowboys 2017 Philip Rivers LAC 434 Cowboys 1995 Warren Moon MIN 384 Lions 2007 Brett Favre GB 381 Lions Source: Elias Sports Bureau

Rivers led the way for the Chargers, completing 27 of 33 passes. Rivers was not sacked and finished with a 149.1 passer rating.

The last time Rivers threw for more than 400 yards was on Oct. 18, 2015, when he threw for a career-high 503 yards in a 27-20 loss at Green Bay. It’s the ninth time Rivers has thrown for at least 400 yards.

According to the Elias Sports Bureau research, Rivers became the second player to throw for 400 yards on the road on Thanksgiving, joining Kirk Cousins, who threw for 449 yards in a 31-26 loss to the Cowboys last year.

For a second straight week, Rivers’ favorite target was Keenan Allen, who finished with 11 receptions for a career-high 172 yards, including a 42-yard touchdown. Tight end Hunter Henry totaled five receptions for 76 yards and a score.

The Chargers also forced two Dak Prescott interceptions, including a 90-yard pick-six by Desmond King. In their past seven games, the Chargers have forced 17 turnovers and recorded 17 sacks.

Rivers improved his record to 3-0 against Dallas. The Cowboys are one of three teams Rivers has never lost to in his career. The others are the 49ers (3-0) and Giants (3-0).

Along with playing on the road for the second time in three games on a short week, the Chargers had to overcome some injuries. Dealing with a back injury, place-kicker Nick Novak pushed a kick wide right from 35 yards and pulled an extra point wide left. Punter Drew Kaser took over for Novak, making an extra point at the end of third quarter but missing the next two.

Rookie wide receiver Mike Williams left the sideline on a cart with a knee injury and was ruled out for the rest of the game. Williams had been a limited participant all week with a knee issue.