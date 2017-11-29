WR Keenan Allen ignites Chargers offense from the slot

Stephania Bell is encouraged by Keenan Allen's play in Week 12. Field Yates and Matthew Berry like the wide receiver's matchups in the weeks ahead. (1:10)

COSTA MESA, Calf. -- The Los Angeles Chargers have used Keenan Allen in the slot more the last three weeks, and the result has been an uptick in production for both the Cal product and the Bolts’ offense.

According to ESPN Stats & Information, Allen has 14 receptions for 194 receiving yards and two touchdowns while operating in the slot during the last three games.

In the first eight games of the season, Allen had 16 receptions for 233 yards and a score lining up from within the slot. At 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds, Allen still has the quickness to create separation in the middle of the field against tight coverage.

“He’s moved around to all different spots,” Chargers offensive coordinator Ken Whisenhunt said. “You always notice him when the ball goes to him a little bit more, but he had a good day and did a really nice job. He’s a fabulous player, and it was good to see him get on a roll like that.”

Allen has been quarterback Philip Rivers’ security blanket this season, and is just 73 receiving yards away from his second 1,000-yard season in his five-year pro career. Allen has 67 receptions for 927 receiving yards and four touchdowns through 11 games.

Keenan Allen has 23 receptions in the last two games and is 73 yards away from his second 1,000-yard season. AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth

The Chargers sought to improve their numbers on third down after the bye week. Entering Week 9, the Chargers had a 36 percent third-down conversion rate, No. 24 in the league.

However, in the last three games the Chargers are at 44 percent, No. 6 in the NFL in that period.

That improvement is in part to Allen’s efforts on third down. He leads the league with 29 receptions for 449 yards and a touchdown on third downs.

“Keenan’s very reliable,” Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said. “He’s a No. 1 receiver in this league. He’s healthy and he’s playing well. Our offense gets into a rhythm when we get Keenan going.”

Allen has 23 receptions for 331 yards and three touchdowns in his last two games. On one play in the Thanksgiving win over the Dallas Cowboys, the former high school running back showed his elusiveness, as Allen made five defenders miss on a 42-yard catch and run for a score.

Allen’s 343 yards after catches ranks third in the league among receivers.

“We had a great play call,” Allen said about the play. “I had a corner route. They were in two-man [coverage], so they’re playing inside and I’m outside. Obviously, that’s a good play.

“Phil threw a great ball. After that, I’ve got to make them miss and get in the end zone.”

According to ESPN Stats & Information, Allen is the fourth player in the last 15 seasons with 10 receptions for at least 150 receiving yards and a receiving touchdown in consecutive games (the Falcons' Julio Jones in 2014, the Browns' Josh Gordon in 2013 and the Titans' Drew Bennett in 2004).

“He’s amazing,” Chargers offensive lineman Kenny Wiggins said of Allen. “Seeing what he can do without the ball in his hands is unreal. It’s kind of like a basketball guy. If you’ve got the hot hand, give him the ball.”