Corey Liuget and Brandon Mebane do dirty work for Chargers defense

COSTA MESA, Calif. -- You might not hear their name called over the speakers during the game or see their name in the stat line afterward, but defensive tackles Corey Liuget and Brandon Mebane are executing the little things for the Los Angeles Chargers inside to help edge rushers Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram thrive.

With a combined 19 sacks and 28 tackles for loss, Bosa and Ingram rightly deserve credit. But Liuget and Mebane also have played solidly inside for the Chargers.

“That’s how it is,” said Mebane, who was voted a defensive co-captain for a second straight year. “A lot of times the guys that do the dirty work might not get the recognition, but that’s OK -- as long as we get the job done at the end of the day, that’s all the matters.

“My position in particular is just not a sexy position. And I’m used to that. When I was like 25 or 26 I was like, ‘Damn, can I get some love?’ But I’m at the point at right now where it is what it is, as long as we have success.”

After starting the season 0-4, the Chargers have held teams to 15.6 points per game (No. 6 in the NFL) and recorded 20 sacks (tied for No. 8 in the league), recording a 5-2 record during that stretch.

Since Week 5, the Bolts have forced 17 turnovers (most in NFL) and have a plus-12 turnover differential, the best in the NFL during that span. The Chargers have allowed just 116 rushing yards per game since Week 5.

Like every good defense, it starts with controlling the line of scrimmage, which for Liuget and Mebane means winning against double-teams inside against the running game and pushing the pocket in the passing game.

And it’s not just Liuget and Mebane. Defensive end Darius Philon is having his best season as a pro with three sacks. Damion Square and Tenny Palepoi have made an impact as rotational players at tackle, so the level of play does not drop when they are in the game.

“You know what’s coming,” Square said. “And it’s based on scheme. Just with the type of scheme we run this year, we demand a lot of double-teams. It’s the way our defense is orchestrated.

“You just know what’s happening. Me and Mebane know what’s going on -- that’s the first thing I’m watching on tape, is guys on the double-team, because that’s what I’m going to see 80 percent of the time in the game.”

Chargers defensive line coach Giff Smith says competition at the position creates a high standard.

“What I really like about the group is how they all understand their role and they’re committed to that role,” Smith said. “We have competition in that room, so everybody is battling for snaps. But at the same time, we keep the team as a unit. It starts with us. We’re accountable to each other and we strive to get better and better.

“It’s one game at time, one practice at a time. To be a champion, you’ve got to learn to prepare like a champion. And I think they’ve stayed focused on that.”

After leading the team in sacks in two of his first four years in the league, Liuget has just one sack this season. However, Liuget has contributed in other ways. He’s fourth on the team in tackles for loss with six and consistently pushes the pocket from inside.

“They’re still asking me to do the same thing, which is be disruptive and cause havoc,” Liuget said. “And I think I’ve done a pretty decent job of it. I could do better. You always strive to do better. But I’m just trying to make sure I improve each and every week as an individual, and make sure our run defense and pass defense improves week in and week out.”

Middle linebacker Denzel Perryman says guys like Liuget and Mebane help him do his job more efficiently.

“They make my job a whole lot easier,” Perryman said. “They open up gaps for me. Sometimes they hold a double-team [block] as long as they need to -- it depends on how I’m playing -- but those guys do a tremendous job of keeping me free and allowing me to make plays.”