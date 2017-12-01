Chargers focused on containing explosive Browns WR Josh Gordon

COSTA MESA, Calif. -- Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Gus Bradley has first-hand experience on how Cleveland Browns receiver Josh Gordon can wreck a game.

During his first season as a head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2013, Gordon shredded Bradley’s defense, posting 10 catches for 261 yards and two scores in a 32-28 Cleveland loss.

Gordon finished with 87 catches for 1,646 receiving yards and nine touchdowns that year, making the Pro Bowl that season.

“He’s extremely talented and very athletic,” Bradley said. “He operates in space very well. He can have a 200-yard game, easily. Back then he was on the rise and really doing well, someone across the league they were talking about.”

Of course, Gordon has not taken the field for a live snap in three years. He sat out the 2015 and 2016 seasons due to a violation of the NFL’s policy for substance abuse. But the Browns activated Gordon this week, and Cleveland head coach Hue Jackson said the Texas native will start on Sunday.

Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn said his team will go back and watch film of Gordon from when he first arrived in the league to prepare for him. But essentially the Chargers will work to keep the 6-foot-3, 225-pound athlete in front of the defense and not let him shake loose for big plays.

The Browns could use the explosive Gordon on offense. Cleveland averages a league-worst 15 points a game, and rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer has thrown a NFL-high 14 interceptions this season.

“He’s one of the better run-after-catch receivers in the National Football League, I know that,” Lynn said. “So they’ll probably try to get him the ball short, and he’ll probably try to run long with it. That’s what he’s good at.”

The Chargers could be without Casey Hayward, their top cornerback. Hayward returned to Georgia to be with family after the death of his brother Jecaives Hayward, who was killed Monday night in Macon when he was ejected from a car in which he was a passenger.

However, Hayward is scheduled to return on Friday and expected to play against the Browns on Sunday.

“We’re just going to prepare for him like we would any receiver,” safety Jahleel Addae told the team’s web site. “We’ve played a lot of good receivers this year. Yeah, he was elite when he played, but we haven’t seen him in a few years. We’ll just stick to our basics, stick to our techniques. And I think if we do that, we’ll be fine.”