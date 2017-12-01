Mike Williams out, Casey Hayward and Nick Novak questionable vs. Browns

COSTA MESA, Calif. – Los Angeles Chargers receiver Mike Williams did not practice all week due to a knee injury and has been ruled out for Sunday’s game, according to coach Anthony Lynn.

Lynn said the Chargers also have not made a final decision on who will be the team’s kicker on Sunday.

Incumbent Nick Novak was a full participant on Thursday, but limited on Friday due to a back issue and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

Novak suffered a back injury in warmups in the Chargers’ Thanksgiving Day win over the Dallas Cowboys last week. He missed a 35-yard field goal and an extra point during the game and ended up giving way to punter Drew Kaser.

The Chargers added kicker Travis Coons as insurance this week to the practice squad.

“As I said earlier this week, I don’t want to go into the game and be one and done,” Lynn said. “So we’ll be making the decision tomorrow.”

Lynn said Novak kicked well on Thursday but still showed signs of soreness.

Lynn said he hopes to make a decision on Saturday whether Novak will be his kicker against the Browns or Coons, who would be promoted from the practice squad to the active roster.

Cornerback Casey Hayward missed practice all week and has been back in Georgia attending to arrangements after his brother Jecaives Hayward was killed earlier this week in a car accident.

Hayward is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game. However, Hayward is scheduled to return here Friday night or Saturday, and Lynn said the expectation remains that he will play and start on Sunday.

“We talk every day, or we text every day,” Lynn said. “So he’s stayed in communication with me. And I figured when he got home that he would have more on his plate than he thought.

“So I just told him, I’ve been there before and done that. I lost my sister in a car accident, and I took care of all of the funeral arrangements and all of that. So he’s got a lot on his plate right now.”

As for Williams, who missed first the first five weeks with a lower back disc herniation, Lynn said the team is not considering putting the Clemson product on the season-ending injured reserve, as it stands right now.

“No, because I don’t think his injury is that significant,” Lynn said. “I think it’s something he can improve on and get better. And I’d like to see him finish out the season.”