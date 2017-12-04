Led by Keenan Allen, Chargers move into tie for first with win over Browns

In his first game in nearly three years, Josh Gordon catches four passes for 85 yards, but Philip Rivers leads the Chargers with 344 yards through the air in a 19-10 victory. (1:06)

CARSON, Calif. -- After an 0-4 start, the Los Angeles Chargers clawed their way back to the top of the AFC West by holding onto a 19-10 victory over the winless Cleveland Browns on Sunday at the StubHub Center.

With the Kansas City Chiefs losing to the New York Giants earlier in the day, both teams sit at 6-6 overall with four games left in the season. It’s the first time since Week 6 of the 2014 season that the Chargers have had a share of the top spot in the AFC West division standings.

With the win, the Chargers avenged a 20-17 loss to the Browns last season on Christmas Eve, the only win for Cleveland in the past two years. The Bolts are 16-9-1 all-time against the Browns.

Keenan Allen scores on a 7-yard reception in the Chargers' win over the Browns on Sunday. AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

The Chargers entered Sunday’s contest as heavy favorites, but only led 9-7 at halftime as the Browns did a good job of keeping the Bolts out of the end zone in the first half.

Chargers coach Anthony Lynn talked this week about not overlooking the Browns, letting his players know Cleveland had a young, talented team. Lynn was right, as the Chargers got all they could handle from the Browns.

But for a third straight week, receiver Keenan Allen proved too hard to contain for the opposing defense. Allen finished with 10 receptions for 105 yards, including a 7-yard reception for a score.

In the past three games, Allen has totaled 33 receptions for 436 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

According to Elias Sports Bureau, Allen is the first player in NFL history with at least 10 receptions, 100 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown in three straight games.

Philip Rivers also continued his impressive play, throwing for over 250 passing yards for a third straight week. Rivers finished 30-of-42 for 339 yards and a touchdown and no interceptions against the Browns.

According to ESPN Stats & Information, Rivers also threw his 335th career passing touchdown, eclipsing New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning for seventh place on the all-time list.