Following brother's funeral, Casey Hayward embraces Chargers 'brotherhood'

Jeff Saturday says the Chargers' defense and run game are playing strong football, while Ryan Clark points to this team as the one you'd want to play least in the AFC West. (1:17)

CARSON, Calif. -- There’s no right way to deal with the death of a family member.

But after spending the week back home in Georgia attending the funeral of younger brother JeCavesia Hayward, Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward traveled back to the West Coast to be with his teammates and play against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

JeCavesia Hayward, 27, died Monday night in a car accident in Macon, Georgia.

“I was just focused on football when I got out here,” Hayward said.

One of the top corners in the NFL and the best cover guy for the Chargers, Hayward had just one day of practice Saturday. But he played as if he’d been around all week, finishing with three combined tackles and two pass breakups.

Hayward got in late Friday night from his week in Georgia. He stayed in daily contact with Chargers defensive backs coach Ron Milus during the week, along with Chargers coach Anthony Lynn.

Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward celebrates a third-down stop against the Browns on Sunday. Chris Williams/Icon Sportswire

“From what I saw from the sidelines, he competed,” Lynn said. “He showed up. He had one day of practice, and I thought with that, he played well.

“You never know if they’re going to be into the game or if they’re going to play for their brother. You just don’t know how they’re going to respond. But he wanted to play and be here with his teammates. And I thought he helped us.”

Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers said Hayward addressed the team Saturday. And Hayward broke down the team in the locker room after the win with one simple word: together.

“I think Casey is thankful, and we are certainly thankful for him as a brother,” Rivers said. “Losing a brother, I can’t even imagine, but he is thankful for the brotherhood we have in the locker room. He is a guy that really embraces that, being a teammate and being a group of brothers.”

Lynn said he did not pull Hayward aside to talk to him before the game, allowing Hayward to go through his normal routine.

And that’s what Hayward did. He was out on the field doing his usual pregame routine Sunday, going through stretching and agility work with fellow corners Trevor Williams and Desmond King, flashing that trademark smile.

“Our heart goes out to Casey and his family,” Chargers defensive tackle Damion Square said. “We didn’t quite know what he was going to do. But we were ready to accept anything, any way he needed to deal with it, with what he was going through with him and his family.

“He built up the courage to come back and play with us, against a great receiver that also came to play today in Josh Gordon. We know what we’ve got in Casey. We know that he’s going to come out and shut down a No. 1 receiver, and he did.”

Hayward had a Russell Westbrook Oklahoma City Thunder jersey on after the game was over in the locker room, and said he tried to dominate on the field much like the UCLA product does in the NBA.

“I try to wear guys’ jerseys that dominate the sport,” Hayward said. “And he dominates his game. I tried to be aggressive out there like he does, and that’s what we did. And we won the game.”

NFL Playoff Machine See what the latest playoff picture looks like and simulate your own playoff scenarios.

NFL Playoff Machine

Hayward had his hands full with Gordon, who was returning to the field after a two-year absence for violating the league’s policy on substance abuse. However, the Chargers held Gordon to four receptions for 85 yards on 11 targets.

“He’s a really good player,” Hayward said. “You never knew what to expect because it was a two-year layoff. But he’s a good player, and I think we held our own out there.

“I think some of the guys on TV said he was going to get over 100, and I was like ‘OK,’” Hayward said. “Me and Trevor [like] to take challenges like that. And I hope they go back tomorrow and say, ‘No, we played good against him.’”

Even though Hayward had to deal with a trying week, Lynn said he appreciated having him back on the field.

“To me he was regular,” Lynn said. “I think it was good for him to be in the game because you don’t have to think about the past, his brother, the funeral and all that. I thought he was just out there having fun with his teammates.”