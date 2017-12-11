Philip Rivers sizzles as Chargers thump Redskins for fourth straight win

Philip Rivers scans the field and lobs a pass to Hunter Henry who makes a grab for the touchdown. (0:19)

CARSON, Calif. -- The hits keep coming for Philip Rivers and the Los Angeles Chargers, who made quick work of the Washington Redskins with a convincing 30-13 victory Sunday at the StubHub Center.

Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers led the way with another scintillating performance, completing 18 of 31 passes for 319 yards and two touchdowns. He passed Warren Moon (49,325) in all-time career passing yards and is now ninth in NFL history with 49,444.

Rivers continued his impressive play against Washington. During the Chargers' current four-game win streak, Rivers has completed 69 percent of his passes for 1,348 yards, eight touchdowns and no interceptions.

Rivers also became the third quarterback in NFL history to pass for over 3,500 passing yards in 10 consecutive seasons. The other two are Peyton Manning and Drew Brees.

For the season, Rivers has 3,601 passing yards for 23 touchdowns and just seven interceptions.

What it means: The fourth straight win for the Chargers pushed them to 7-6 and a winning record for the first time this season, setting up an AFC West showdown Saturday with the 7-6 Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

What I liked: The Chargers got up early and didn't let off the gas pedal. According to ESPN Stats & Information, it's the first time the Chargers have scored on their first five drives since Week 15 of 2011 season, against the Baltimore Ravens.

What I didn't like: Not much to point out here other than Rivers was sacked twice and hit another six times, so the protection could have been a little better. The Chargers also settled for field goals too often in six trips to the red zone.

Fantasy fallout: Keenan Allen surpassed his career highs for receptions and receiving yards in a season. Allen finished with six receptions for 111 yards against Washington. For the season, Allen now has 83 receptions for 1,143 yards and five touchdowns. Allen is the first Charger with 100 receiving yards in four straight games since Wes Chandler in 1982. Hunter Henry also had another big day, finishing with four receptions for 50 yards, including an 8-yard touchdown for a score.

What's next: The Chargers hit the road to face the Chiefs. The last win for the Chargers in Kansas City was in 2013.